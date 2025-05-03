A Pair of Big Innings Doom Bisons against Iowa Saturday Afternoon

May 3, 2025 - International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







Des Moines, IA - The Buffalo Bisons scored first for the fifth straight day, but a pair of big innings allowed the Iowa Cubs to overcome the early deficit and defeat the Bisons 10-2 on Saturday afternoon at Principal Park.

Michael Stefanic and Joey Loperfido had back-to-back one out base hits in the top of the first inning that gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead. Stefanic went one for four in the loss, scoring the Bisons' first run of the day. He scored when Loperfido hit a double to right center field for his team best 14th RBI of the season.

However, the I-Cubs scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning against Jake Bloss to flip their one-run deficit into a two-run advantage. Matt Shaw and Owen Caissie each drew walks to start the inning and scored on a Jonathan Long base hit to right field. Long had three hits, including the two run base hit that made it 2-1 Iowa. Christian Franklin added an RBI single that moved the lead to 3-1 over the Bisons through one inning.

Bloss settled in to retire the I-Cubs in order in the bottom of the second. However, they would add another run in the bottom of the third inning. Bloss left the game after recording one out in the bottom of the fourth, allowing four runs. He was replaced by Connor Overton who pitched two and two-third innings, one of three Bisons relievers.

Iowa added four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning thanks in part to Ben Cowles' three-run home run to left field that capped the I-Cubs scoring. His home run ballooned the lead to 10-1 through six innings. Kevin Gowdy and Tommy Nance each worked an inning of scoreless relief for Buffalo.

The Bisons other run in the game came courtesy of a Will Wagner solo home run to right field in the top of the eighth inning. The home run was Wagner's first hit since being optioned to Buffalo earlier in the week and cut the deficit to 10-2.

The Bisons and Iowa will finish their six-game series on Sunday afternoon at Principal Park. First pitch is scheduled for 2:08 p.m. EDT with Lazaro Estrada starting for Buffalo. You can listen to all of the action on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy App, and bisons.com starting at 1:45 p.m. with the 'Voice of the Bisons' Pat Malacaro.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.