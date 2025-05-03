Bats' Three-Run Lead Slips Away in 5-4 Walk-off Loss

May 3, 2025 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tennessee - Two minutes before the gates flew open and the 151st Kentucky Derby began, the Louisville Bats and the Memphis Redbirds remained in a dead heat at AutoZone Park in the bottom of the 10th inning. With the winning run 90 feet away, the Redbirds' Mike Antico hit a slow roller back to the mound.

Just as 19 horses were set to run at Churchill Downs in a matter of minutes, Bryan Torres went flying home from third to walk it off for the Redbirds on Antico's infield single. Although the Bats held a three-run lead for most of the game, Memphis overcame its deficit for its second walk-off win of the series, 5-4.

Out of the starting gates both pitchers seemed in control, facing the minimum in the first inning. After Louisville went down 1-2-3 to start the game, though, Rece Hinds went yard to lead off the second. Not only did Hinds' 405-foot no-doubter put the Bats on the board, but it also rattled Memphis starter Michael Gomez, who walked two of the following three Louisville hitters. The Bats cashed in on an errant throw, allowing Edwin Ríos to score rather than securing the final out.

Taking the mound for the first time in 2025, Adam Plutko found his footing immediately, sitting down the first six Redbirds. However, Matt Lloyd derailed that early dominance with a 434-foot blast to begin the third inning, cutting Louisville's lead in half. Plutko stayed steadfast despite the home run, finishing his outing strong. Over four efficient innings Plutko surrendered just one run and two hits while punching out three in his Bats debut.

With Plutko's day done and the game in the bullpen's hands, the Bats added some insurance. Davis Wendzel slashed an extra-base hit down the left field line and Bryson Brigman took first base after getting hit by a pitch. Jacob Hurtubise laced a line drive just beyond the Redbirds' second basemen's reach to bring Wendzel home. Will Benson kept the party going with a single of his own to plate Brigman and Hinds drew a 10-pitch walk to load the bases. However, Memphis escaped the jam as Ríos lined into an inning-ending double play.

The two insurance runs Louisville added proved critical as the Redbirds comeback efforts came to fruition in the seventh against rehabbing Reds reliever Sam Moll. Iván Herrera set the tone with a leadoff double and scored on a single Memphis added a second run, but the Bats prevented any further damage to retain their lead.

After sending seven men to the plate in the fifth inning, Louisville succumbed to struggles. The Redbirds found their stride as Ryan Schreve took the reins and pitchedd two perfect innings. Nick Anderson picked up where Schreve left off as Memphis sat down the final 14 Louisville hitters. Trailing by one and riding late-inning momentum, Memphis came to bat in the ninth. Albert Abreu, sharp in the eighth, faltered quickly as Herrera led off with a single and two one-out walks loaded the bases. Just two days earlier, the Redbirds launched a walk off grand slam to send the Bats packing, evoking an overwhelming sense of déjà-vu. Although Louisville avoided that same fate, it did surrender the tying run to send the game to extras.

With the Redbirds and the Bats in a dead heat, Brody Moore (W, 1-0) returned to the mound. Although Moore, normally an infielder, didn't record a pitch over 56 miles per hour, he fooled the Bats, forcing two pop outs and a grounder to strand the automatic runner.

After securing the final out in the ninth, Reiver Sanmartin (0-1) remained on the bump for the Bats. The first pitch out of Sanmartin's hand hit Michael Siani, but a double play negated the base runner. Still, the Redbirds had the winning run 90 feet away with two outs. And that was all Antico needed, as he brought the automatic runner home on an infield single to complete the comeback victory, 5-4.

Hinds' home run was his sixth of the season to tie for the team-lead. Louisville was held to just four hits in the loss.

The Bats (15-16) will look to bounce back against in the series finale against the Redbirds (19-11) on Sunday afternoon at AutoZone Park, with first pitch set for 2:05 p.m. ET. Nick Curran will be on the call for Sports Talk 790.

