All-Out Attack Powers Bats to Big 15-3 Win

May 4, 2025 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tennessee - The Louisville Bats scored a season high-15 runs as they cruised to victory in the final game of the series with the Memphis Redbirds at AutoZone Park on Sunday afternoon. Louisville struck early and often, never looking back in the 15-3 triumph while moving back to .500 at 16-16.

The Bats struck in the top of the second inning. Rece Hinds knocked a leadoff single off Memphis starter Alex Cornwall (L, 1-2) and moved to second on a wild pitch. Edwin Rios drew a walk, and both runners advanced on another wild pitch. Francisco Urbaez hit a grounder to third that allowed Hinds to score. Later in the inning with two outs, Jacob Hurtubise hit a single that was right between second baseman Cesar Prieto and shortstop Jose Fermin. The base hit scored Rios and Davis Wendzel, who previously reached on a walk, making it 3-0 Louisville.

In the fourth, the Bats offense stayed productive. P.J. Higgins, Wendzel, and Hurtubise all singled to load the bases with only one out. Bryson Brigman hit a single into left that scored a run, and Will Benson drew a walk that scored another and kept the sacks full. Hinds bounced into a fielder's choice, but another run was still able to score. Rios picked up his second walk, loaded the bases again, and Urbaez reached on a throwing error while another run came in. When the dust settled after the inning, the Bats batted around, scored four runs, and found themselves up seven after four frames.

The damage didn't stop there as Louisville came up in the fifth hungry for more. It started with a line drive single to left by Eric Yang. Hurtubise got hit by a pitch, and Brigman walked to once again load the bases with one out. Benson walked and scored a run, then Hinds notched a single that scored another. Rios singled to right, scoring the Bats' 10th run of the day. Urbaez hit into a fielder's choice and made the score 11-0 after five.

Bats starter Drew Parrish (W 1-2) was clean for his entire start. Staked to a big lead early, he kept the Redbirds off the board, tossing five scoreless innings and allowing only three hits while striking out three to earn his first win as a Bat in his best start of the season.

Louisville kept the foot on the gas, adding more runs in the seventh. Benson singled to start, and Hinds went 416 feet to dead center field for his team-leading seventh home run of the season to give the Bats two more. Then, with two outs, Urbaez and Rios singled, followed by a walk for Wendzel that loaded the bases once more. Yang lined a hit into center field, which scored two runs and made it a 15-0 score.

In relief of Parrish, Alan Busenitz gave up a run over two innings. Zach Maxwell and Evan Kravetz combined to pitch the eighth, and Alexis Diaz finished the win with a scoreless ninth.

The Bats ended the day with 17 hits, 14 RBI, and drew seven walks as a team. Seven of the nine starters got an RBI in the high-scoring affair. Hinds finished 3-for-6 with a home run and four RBI. Hurtubise and Yang both went 2-for-5 along with two RBI. Benson and Urbaez each picked up two RBI on one hit. This marks the first time in the 2025 season that all nine Louisville starters recorded a hit.

The Bats (16-16) will open a six-game set with the Omaha Storm Chasers (13-18) on Tuesday night at Louisville Slugger Field. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. ET. Nick Curran will be on the call with Jim Kelch on Sports Talk 790.

