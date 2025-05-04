Knights Pitcher Caleb Freeman Heading to the Show

May 4, 2025 - International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Chicago White Sox made a plethora of roster moves on Sunday, including a pair of call-ups from Charlotte. Caleb Freeman and Tyler Gilbert both are heading to the South Side to join the MLB club.

Freeman, 27, is 1-0 with a 1.35 ERA (2 ER/13.1 IP), .083 (6-43) opponents average, one hold and 16 strikeouts (10.8 per 9.0 IP) over 10 relief appearances between Charlotte and Class AA Birmingham this season. He is limiting right-handed hitters to a .037/.103/.074 (1-for-27) slash line.

Freeman, 6-foot, 215 pounds, has gone 9-12 with a 3.61 ERA (71 ER/177.0 IP), .210 (137-653) opponents average, 20 saves, 16 holds and 221 strikeouts (11.24 per 9.0 IP) in 158 outings over six minor-league seasons in the White Sox organization (2019, '21-25). He was selected by Chicago in the 15th round of the 2019 First-Year Player Draft out of Texas Tech University.

Freeman has no major-league experience and will wear uniform No. 68.

Gilbert, who was optioned to Charlotte on April 30, is 1-1 with a 5.59 ERA (6 ER/9.2 IP) and 14 strikeouts over nine appearances (three starts) with the White Sox in 2025.

The White Sox made a few more roster moves that include the Charlotte Knights roster ahead of today's game against Norfolk. INF Josh Rojas has completed his rehab assignment with Charlotte and will rejoin the White Sox. INF Jason Matthews, P Chase Plymell, and P Dalton Roach have all been called up from Birmingham to join the Knights active roster.

