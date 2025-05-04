Bisons Score a Pair of Late Runs to Defeat Iowa 3-1 on Sunday

May 4, 2025 - International League (IL)

Des Moines, IA - The Buffalo Bisons came from behind to score two runs in the top of the ninth inning in their 3-1 victory against the Iowa Cubs on Sunday afternoon at Principal Park. The victory allowed Buffalo to split the six-game series with the Cubs.

The Bisons fell behind by a run but answered with a solo run in the top of the fifth inning to tie the game 1-1. Riley Tirotta led off the inning with a walk against Cade Horton, and advanced to third base on a base hit to right field by Rainer Nunez. Tirotta scored on a sacrifice fly by Steward Berroa on a line drive to center field. The RBI was Berroa's fourth of the season.

The Bisons tied the game after Carlos Perez hit a solo home run in the bottom of the third inning that allowed Iowa to score first for the first time in the six-game series. Perez's solo home run was his third home run of the season, giving the Cubs a 1-0 lead. The home run came against Lazaro Estrada. Buffalo's starter pitched four and two-third innings in his second start of the series.

Justin Bruihl was the first reliever used by the Bisons and was able to keep the game tied at one. The left-hander pitched one and one-third innings, leaving two inherited runners on base in the bottom of the fifth inning. Braydon Fisher also worked a pair of scoreless innings in relief to give Buffalo a chance to take their first lead of the day in the top of the ninth inning.

Davis Schneider led off the ninth with a walk and was replaced by Jonatan Clase. The Bisons outfielder stole second base and scored on Will Robertson's pinch hit triple. Robertson's fly ball to right field hit off the wall and went past Owen Caissie to allow him to add the RBI for a 2-1 Buffalo lead. Robertson would score thanks to an Ali Sanchez sacrifice fly to right field that extended the lead to 3-1 in the top of the ninth inning.

Andrew Bash recorded his first save as a member of the Bisons by getting the final three outs of the game. The righty allowed each of the first two batters of the inning to reach base but was able to keep the tying run from advancing into scoring position to preserve the two-run victory.

The Bisons will continue on their two-week road trip on Tuesday night in St. Paul. Buffalo and the Saints are scheduled to meet at 7:37 p.m. EDT at CHS Field. The game can be heard on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy App, and bisons.com with the 'Voice of the Bisons' Pat Malacaro starting at 7:15 p.m.

