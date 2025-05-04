Jumbo Shrimp Swept in 11-2 Loss to Bulls

May 4, 2025 - International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







DURHAM, N.C. - Brian Navarreto homered on Sunday but the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp were swept by the Durham Bulls in an 11-2 loss from Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

The Jumbo Shrimp (21-12) led 2-1 when Bob Seymour homered off Robinson Piña (2-2) to tie the score at two in the third. Tristan Peters' solo shot in the fourth put the Bulls (22-11) ahead for good.

With the same score in the sixth, Coco Montes singled and Tre' Morgan doubled to start the sixth. Following a ground out, an intentional walk to Peters loaded the bases. Two batters later, Brock Jones walked with the bases loaded and then Tristan Murray followed with a two-run single to make it 6-2.

Durham blew things open in the seventh. A Montes single and walks to Morgan and Jamie Westbrook loaded the bases. Peters knocked in a run with a base hit and Tres Barrera's single brought home two more to widen the gap to 9-2.

Seymour led off the eighth with a home run. Later in the inning, a Peters sacrifice fly capped the scoring at 11-2.

The only damage against Bulls starter Ian Seymour (4-1) came in the second. Heriberto Hernandez reached on an error to start the frame. After a pair of outs, Navarreto homered on the 10th pitch of the at-bat to give Jacksonville an early lead.

The Bulls got a run back in the bottom of the second. Morgan singled and Westbrook walked. A fielder's choice put runners on the corners, and Morgan scored on a Barrera RBI ground out.

After an off day on Monday, the Jumbo Shrimp return to VyStar Ballpark for Tuesday's 7:05 p.m. contest that opens up a six-game series against the Syracuse Mets. RHP Connor Gillispie (0-0, 13.50 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, Bally Live, ESPN 690 AM and www.ESPN690.com.

Tuesday's game is Get To Know Your Neighbor Night. Fans can also purchase a special Tacos & Tequila package.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.