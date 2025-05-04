May 4 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Buffalo Bisons

May 4, 2025 - International League (IL)

IOWA CUBS (16-12) vs. BUFFALO BISONS (12-18)

May 4 - 1:08 PM CT - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

RHP Cade Horton (2-1, 1.17) vs. RHP Lazaro Estrada (0-3, 10.93)

TODAY'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs take on the Buffalo Bisons in the final game of a six-game series...right-hander Cade Horton is slated to make his sixth start with Iowa this season...right-hander Lazaro Estrada is scheduled to make his sixth start as well with Buffalo.

SATURDAY DUB: Iowa Cubs crushed the Buffalo Bisons 10-2, taking a three games to two series lead... Ben Cowles led the way for Iowa going 3-4 with a double, a home run and added four RBIs to his line... Kevin AlcaÃÂntara and Jonathon Long both added three hits of their own and had two RBIs in the win as well... Moises Ballesteros keeps on firing as he went 2-5 with an RBI, extending his hit-streak to 19 straight games with a hit and tying James Adduci in 2019... Connor Noland earned his third win of the season as he worked 5.0 innings, allowed a run on four hits and struck out two batters in the process.

BALLY, BALLY: Moises Ballesteros extended his career-long hit streak to 19 games yesterday, during which he is hitting .447 (34-for-76) with nine extra- base hits...Moises is the first I-Cub to hit in at least 19 straight games since James Adduci from May 20-June 23, 2019 (19 games)...it is also the longest hit streak in the International League this season...Wednesday, Bally also tallied his second multi-home run game of the season with the other coming on April 16, 2025... before this season, Ballesteros had just one multi-homer game, on July 1, 2022 vs. ACL Padres.

THE BIG O: Owen Caissie hit his fourth home run of the season Tuesday night (4/22)...it marked the second straight game in which Owen homered and first time he has homered in back-to-back games since Aug. 4-6 vs. STP and at Omaha...Caissie is the second I-Cub to homered in consecutive games this year following Chase Strumpf on April 17-18 vs. St Paul...last season, Owen did not hit his fourth homer until June 1.

GO LONG: Jonathon Long tallied his first four-hit game of the season Wednesday (4/30) and his first since Aug. 6, 2024 vs. Chattanooga...Long is one of three I-Cubs with a four-hit effort this season along with Moises Ballesteros and Kevin AlcaÃÂntara ...Jonathon ranks among International League leaders in batting average (3rd, .350) and on-base percentage (T-13th, .420).

RAISE THE ROOF: Matt Shaw entered Tuesday's game batting .192 (5-for- 26) but is now batting .302 (13-for-43) after the first three games of the series including a four-hit game Tuesday night...it marked his first four-hit game he went 4-for-5 with a triple and a home run with Iowa vs. Louisville on Sept. 15, 2024.

STELLAR PITCHING: The I-Cubs pitching performance have been one of the best in the International League...ranks first in the International League with the least amount of hits allowed (182)...ranks in the top five in runs allowed (106), home runs allowed (21) and strikeouts (296).

HIT PARADE: Iowa tallied 13 hits in yesterday's win in which the offense was led by Jonathon Long, Kevin AlcaÃÂntara and Ben Cowles who all had three hits...Cowles hit his first home run since April 16 vs. St. Paul and had a career-high four RBI...AlcaÃÂntara also tallied two doubles...the I-Cubs have 12 games this season in which they have at least 10 hits.

WELL, THAT WAS FUN: The Iowa Cubs defeated the St. Paul Saints by a 20-6 score on April 16 at Principal Park...the 20 runs were the most scored by the I-Cubs since Aug. 9, 2023 at Omaha (20) and the most by an International League team since Gwinnett scored 21 at St. Paul on July 3, 2024.

VS. BUFFALO: Iowa and Buffalo are set to play only six times during the year at Principal Park...both teams faced off in Buffalo for a six-game set during the 2024 season.

