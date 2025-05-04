Indians Fall Behind Early, Drop Series Finale to Omaha, 8-1

May 4, 2025 - International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







PAPILLION, Neb. - The Indianapolis Indians could not overcome a five-home run performance by the Omaha Storm Chasers and dropped the series finale, 8-1, on Sunday afternoon at Werner Park.

The Storm Chasers (13-18) jumped on Thomas Harrington (L,1-2) early, when Nick Loftin and MJ Melendez launched back-to-back home runs to give Omaha a lead it would not relinquish.

Omaha added to its lead in the third, beginning with a Nick Pratto single. John Rave followed with a triple to right field to drive in Pratto, and after Peyton Wilson drew a walk, Loftin grounded into a double play that brought in the inning's final run. Harold Castro's solo homer in the fourth extended the lead to 5-0.

The Indians (16-15) got on the board in the sixth when Ji Hwan Bae doubled and later scored on a Jack Suwinski RBI single. The Storm Chasers responded with two more home runs in the seventh - a two-run shot off the bat of Nelson Velázquez and a solo homer from Rave - to seal the win for Omaha.

Luinder Avila (W, 1-1) earned the win for the Storm Chasers, tossing six innings of one-run baseball, allowing five hits and striking out three. Indianapolis starter Harrington surrendered five runs on five hits with a pair of strikeouts and a walk in five innings of work.

After two weeks on the road, the Indians return home to Victory Field for a six-game set with the Columbus Clippers. First pitch of the series opener is scheduled for Tuesday at 6:35 PM. RHP Slade Cecconi (0-0,5.40) gets the nod for Columbus, while Indianapolis has yet to name a starter.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.