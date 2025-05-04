Indians Fall Behind Early, Drop Series Finale to Omaha, 8-1
May 4, 2025 - International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
PAPILLION, Neb. - The Indianapolis Indians could not overcome a five-home run performance by the Omaha Storm Chasers and dropped the series finale, 8-1, on Sunday afternoon at Werner Park.
The Storm Chasers (13-18) jumped on Thomas Harrington (L,1-2) early, when Nick Loftin and MJ Melendez launched back-to-back home runs to give Omaha a lead it would not relinquish.
Omaha added to its lead in the third, beginning with a Nick Pratto single. John Rave followed with a triple to right field to drive in Pratto, and after Peyton Wilson drew a walk, Loftin grounded into a double play that brought in the inning's final run. Harold Castro's solo homer in the fourth extended the lead to 5-0.
The Indians (16-15) got on the board in the sixth when Ji Hwan Bae doubled and later scored on a Jack Suwinski RBI single. The Storm Chasers responded with two more home runs in the seventh - a two-run shot off the bat of Nelson Velázquez and a solo homer from Rave - to seal the win for Omaha.
Luinder Avila (W, 1-1) earned the win for the Storm Chasers, tossing six innings of one-run baseball, allowing five hits and striking out three. Indianapolis starter Harrington surrendered five runs on five hits with a pair of strikeouts and a walk in five innings of work.
After two weeks on the road, the Indians return home to Victory Field for a six-game set with the Columbus Clippers. First pitch of the series opener is scheduled for Tuesday at 6:35 PM. RHP Slade Cecconi (0-0,5.40) gets the nod for Columbus, while Indianapolis has yet to name a starter.
