SWB RailRiders Game Notes- May 4, 2025

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (15-16) vs. Syracuse Mets (15-17)

May 4, 2025 | Game 32 | Road Game 21 | NBT Bank Stadium | First Pitch 1:05 P.M.

RH Jake Woodford (0-1, 4.32) vs. RH Kevin Herget (1-0, 3.72)

Woodford: Allowed 4 R (3 ER) on 4 H over 5.0 IP on 4/26 vs. CLT with 7 K and 2 BB (8-7 Knights)

Herget: Making spot start; Allowed 2 R on 3 H over 2.0 IP in 4/25 appearance for NYM vs. ARZ

LAST TIME OUT- SYRACUSE, NY (May 3, 2025) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders were tripped 8-2 by the Syracuse Mets on Saturday night at NBT Bank Stadium. Syracuse mounted a first inning charge that Scranton/Wilkes-Barre could not overcome, sending the RailRiders to their second straight loss.

The Mets jumped to a 6-0 lead in the bottom of the first, knocking RailRiders starter Erick Leal out after two-thirds of an inning. Donovan led off the frame with a solo home run. After Syracuse extended the advantage on a groundout, Rafel Ortega hit a three-run homer to build a 5-0 lead. The Mets added a run on an error for the six-run lead.

Everson Pereira led off the top of the fourth with a solo home run to left. It was the outfielder's third of the series and sixth of the season.

Drew Gilbert's solo home run in the bottom of the sixth extended the Mets lead back to six runs.

In the top of the seventh, Dominic Smith hit a solo homer to right, bringing the RailRiders back within five, but Syracuse answered with a run in the bottom of the inning to close the scoring at 8-2.

Leal (1-3) took the loss while Cameron Foster (1-0) notched the win. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre scattered seven hits and left eight runners on base.

POWER SURGE- Everson Pereira has hit three home runs over his last two games after hitting three over his 14 games this season. The Yankees #14 prospect is now tied with Jose Rojas for the team lead.

RUN IT BACK- Jake Woodford takes the ball in Sunday's Syracuse finale. The right-hander worked three innings against the Mets on April 5 in his Yankees-affiliated debut, allowing one run on two hits with no strikeouts and a walk. Woodford has been progressing back to a starter's workload and has seen his pitch count rise systematically in each appearance, going from 51 to 56 to 61 to 66 and reaching 74 in his last outing on April 26 against Charlotte.

HOME SHOW- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre returns to PNC Field this week to begin a two-week, 13-game homestand. Rochester is in from May 6 through 11, including a doubleheader on May 7 to make up a rainout on April 12. Toledo arrives for a six-game set on May 13; the Mud Hens first series in Moosic since 2019. After today, 19 of the next 25 games on the docket are at PNC Field.

STILL STREAKING- Jesús Rodríguez has reached safely in all 16 games he has played for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre since his promotion from Double-A on April 6. The RailRiders backstop holds a .486 on-base percentage so far, with 21 hits and 13 walks over his 15 games. The 15-game on-base streak is the longest by any RailRiders so far this season, passing T.J. Rumfield's 10-game run earlier this month.

REHAB REINFORCEMENT- Clayton Beeter joined Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Friday on a Major League Rehab Assignment. Beeter was placed on New York's 15-day injured list retroactive to March 24, 2025, with right shoulder impingement syndrome. He began his rehab assignment on April 20 with Tampa, striking out all four batters he faced. He rehab was transferred to Somerset on April 22 and he appeared in two games for the Patriots, allowing three runs on one hit with two strikeouts and three walks over two appearances spanning two innings.

HIP HIP, JOSE!- Jose Rojas became the first RailRiders player to have a three-homer, eight-RBI game since Jake Bauers accomplished the feat on April 16, 2023, against Syracuse at PNC Field. Rojas is one of five players to drive in eight in a single game; one shy of Mark Budzinski's single-game mark of nine on July 25, 2004, versus Toledo.

AN ALL-TIMER- Nineteen runs on Thursday matches the fifth most scored in a single game in franchise history. Twenty-three hits ties the fourth most in any one game.

ACTIVATED- Brandon Leibrandt and Braden Shewmake were activated from the 7-Day Injured list Friday. Both were placed on the IL on April 17 during the Durham series.

NEW DIGS- New York claimed outfielder Bryan De La Cruz off waivers from Atlanta on Thursday and optioned him to the RailRiders. He hit .192 for Atlanta over 16 games and .200 for Gwinnett over 11 games. In 491 Major League games over five seasons, the 28-year-old holds a .251 career average with 58 home runs and 208 runs batted in.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION- New York lost 3-2 to Tampa Bay on Saturday afternoon. Aaron Judge and Austin Wells each homered, but the Rays plated two in the top of the eighth to take the lead and claim the win... Somerset fell 4-1 at Richmond. The Patriots went 8.1 innings without a hit until Alexander Vargas broke up the combined bid with a double... Hudson Valley rallied to walk-off Jersey Shore 5-4. Down by one in the bottom of the ninth, Coby Morales doubled to drive in the game-tying run and Brenny Escanio singled home Morales for the win... Tampa bested Fort Myers 12-5. Dillon Lewis homered twice and drove in six.

