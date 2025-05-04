Syracuse Comeback Falls Short in 4-2 Loss to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday Afternoon

May 4, 2025 - International League (IL)

Syracuse Mets News Release









Donovan Walton of the Syracuse Mets rounds the bases

(Syracuse Mets, Credit: Kylie Richelle) Donovan Walton of the Syracuse Mets rounds the bases(Syracuse Mets, Credit: Kylie Richelle)

Syracuse, NY - In the final matchup of a six-game series, the Syracuse Mets fell to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, 4-2, on a rainy Sunday afternoon at NBT Bank Stadium.

Syracuse (15-18) went down 1-0 in the top of the second inning but tied the game in the bottom of the third with a solo home run from Donovan Walton, his second in as many days.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (16-16) added three runs in the sixth to take a 4-1 lead, an advantage the RailRiders held until the ninth when Billy McKinney hit a solo home run and cut the deficit to 4-2. The Mets had one last chance to come back when Diego Castillo and Luke Ritter were both in scoring position with two outs, but Hayden Senger struck out to end the game.

On the mound, it was a bullpen day for Syracuse. Kevin Herget got the start and tossed two innings of one-run ball. After Herget, Sean Reid-Foley and Rico Garcia pitched three scoreless innings. Anthony Gose allowed three runs in the sixth, but Ty Adcock and Chris Devenski threw three more scoreless frames afterwards.

The Mets begin a six-game series in Jacksonville against the Jumbo Shrimp on Tuesday. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.