Iowa Falls in Series Finale
May 4, 2025 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (16-13) fell to the Buffalo Bisons (13-18) by a 3-1 score today in the series finale at Principal Park.
The I-Cubs scored first in the third inning as Carlos Perez hit a solo home run. Buffalo tied the game at 1-1 in the fifth as Steward Berroa drove in a run on sacrifice fly.
Buffalo scored two runs in the ninth on a triple from Will Robertson and a sacrifice fly from Ali Sanchez to take a 3-1 lead.
Cade Horton made the start for Iowa and worked 6.0 innings and allowed one run on two hits with five strikeouts.
Iowa will play at Toledo on Tuesday for the first of a six-game series with first pitch slated for 5:05 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
