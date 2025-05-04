Sounds Drop Series Finale Despite Quality Start from Carlos Rodriguez

May 4, 2025 - International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, GA - Nashville wrapped up their series in Gwinnett on Sunday afternoon with a 5-3 loss. Carlos Rodriguez gave the Sounds three straight quality starts from their starting rotation to close out the series and helped set Rodriguez's season-high for innings.

Gwinnett took an early 2-0 lead with runs in the second and third innings as Nashville was unable to capitalize on early chances. The Sounds left six runners on base in the first three innings of the game including leaving the bases loaded in the top of the top of the second. It was just the eighth time this season that Nashville had failed to score the first run of the game.

After allowing a leadoff bunt single in the bottom of the fourth and the fifth hit allowed for the game, Rodriguez retired each of the next nine batters he faced. He collected his first quality start of the year without a decision and allowed just the two earned runs with two strikeouts and a walk.

Anthony Seigler made it a multi-hit game as he singled with one out in the top of the sixth. Jimmy Herron followed suit with a single of his own and a successful double steal put both into scoring position before a walk and the second out of the inning sent Andruw Monasterio to the plate. The Nashville leadoff man delivered a game-tying two RBI single with his second hit of the day.

Bryan Hudson relieved Rodriguez to start the bottom of the seventh inning. He worked two quick outs after surrendering a leadoff single but saw three two-out hits give the Stripers a 5-2 lead. Seigler continued his big day at the plate with his third hit of the game and would later score on a Nick Kahle sacrifice fly to cut the lead back to two runs in the eighth but would not get any closer. Elvis Peguero worked a 1-2-3 bottom of the eighth to send the Sounds back to the plate for the ninth where Gwinnett's Dylan Covey retired the Sounds in order.

After taking four of the seven games in their final trip to Lawrenceville this season, Nashville will now return home for the start of a six-game series against the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A, Baltimore) on Tuesday, May 6th at First Horizon Park.

POSTGAME NOTES:

ROD AND REEL: RHP Carlos Rodriguez worked his first quality start this season, working a season-high 6.0 IP and allowing two runs on five hits with a pair of strikeouts and a walk. Rodriguez made it three straight quality starts for the Sounds pitchers this weekend as he followed the lead of Logan Henderson (Friday) and Jacob Misiorowski yesterday with quality outings. It was the first quality start for Rodriguez since his final start of last season on September 19th on the road in Norfolk. Making his 75th professional start, he tallied his 21st career quality start and his 11th with Nashville. Every time he has gone six-plus innings in his career, he has turned in a quality outing.

SEI IT TO BELIEVE IT: Anthony Seigler paced Nashville's offense with his three-hit game, ending Sunday 3-for-4 with a run. For the week in Gwinnett, he hit .500 (9-for-18) with a home run, triple, double, two RBI, eight walks, six runs, and three strikeouts. Both of his three-hit games on the season came during this series in Gwinnett.

DRUW YOU EVEN: Andruw Monasterio finished his series with a multi-hit game and drove in the first two Nashville runs with a two-RBI single in the top of the sixth inniing. He played in six of the seven games against Gwinnett and ended the series 7-for-23 (.304) with three doubles - all coming in his last three games played, four RBI, and three walks. He bookended his series with multi-hit performances after going 2-for-4 with his double and two RBI on Sunday.

STREAKIN' FREDDY: Freddy Zamora extended his current hitting and on-base streak with a multi-hit game Sunday, going 2-for-3 with a walk for good measure. He is riding a team-best six game active hitting streak after Sunday and has reached base in each of his last 11 games. His 11-game on-base streak is the longest by a Nashville player this season and he has now reached base safely in all but two games he has played in this season.

