Fabian Powers Norfolk To Third Straight Win

May 4, 2025 - International League (IL)

Charlotte, NC - The Norfolk Tides (12-20) defeated the Charlotte Knights (15-18) 9-3 on Sunday at Truist Field. With the win, Norfolk has now won three consecutive games for the first time this season. The Tides have scored four or more in an inning five times in the last three games to help them take the final three games of the series and end the week in Charlotte at 3-3.

Jud Fabian (2-for-2, 2 HR, 3 RBI, BB, 3 R) recorded his team-leading, seventh home run of the year with a solo-shot in the fifth inning to cut Charlotte's lead to 3-2. He delivered again in the eighth inning with another homer that went 422 feet for his eighth of the season to make it a 9-3 game. That was his second career multi-homer game. Out of his eight long balls this season, five of them have now come at Truist Field in Charlotte.

The Tides were able to bat around in the seventh inning and to provide all the insurance they needed to close the game out. TT Bowens (2-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI) lifted Norfolk to a 4-3 lead after delivering a two-run double in the top of the seventh inning. The Tides drew three straight walks to begin the inning, which gave way for Bowens' go-ahead double. Dylan Beavers (1-for-4, RBI, R, BB) came through a batter later with an RBI single to plate Bowens. With that hit, Beavers extended his active on-base streak to 27 games and his hitting streak to a career high 13 games. Luis Vázquez (2-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI, R) scored Beavers and Vimael Machín (2-for-4, 2B, RBI) with a two out single to make it 8-3.

Trevor Rogers (0-1, 13.50) made his third rehab start, and second with the Tides. He went 3.0 innings where he allowed three runs (3 ER) on four hits and struck out four. He threw 61 pitches with 40 strikes. Six Tides relievers combined to close out the remaining six innings. Rodolfo Martinez (1-1, 4.50) became the winning pitcher of record after tossing a scoreless seventh inning, earning his first win of the season.

Norfolk will have tomorrow off to travel to Tennessee for a six-game series against the Nashville Sounds. Neither team has announced probable starters, but first pitch will be on Tuesday, May 6 at 6:35 PM.

