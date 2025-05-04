Saints Exorcise Demons, Take Four of Five in Series against Clippers with 3-2 Win in 10

COLUMBUS, OH - Entering Sunday afternoon the St. Paul Saints had already secured their first winning series in nine tries at Huntington Park against the Columbus Clipper. They were looking for the cherry on top. They got that with a 3-2 come from behind victory in 10 innings taking four out of five in the series.

After an uneven week with all the rainouts, the game started under light rain. Zebby Matthews started for the Saints and worked out of a first and second one out jam in the first. In the second, however, the Clippers struck first. Kody Huff led off with a double off the base of the wall in center. After a groundout moved Huff to third, Milan Tolentino walked. A bunt by Christian Cairo moved Tolentino to second. That was followed by an RBI single into right by Petey Halpin putting the Clippers up 1-0.

Will Brennan gave the Clippers a 2-0 lead with a leadoff solo homer to right-center in the third, his third of the season. Matthews went 4.0 innings allowing two runs on seven hits while walking two and striking out five.

The Saints had trouble against Clippers starter, and Cleveland Guardians #13 prospect, Parker Messick. He didn't allow a hit until one out in the third and retired 14 of the first 17 hitters he faced including a Triple-A high nine strikeouts through the first 4.0 innings.

Will Holland, who played just 41 games for the Saints in 2024 before fracturing his fibula and got a late start to this season after fracturing his left hand on a pitch in Spring Training, delivered in his second game back. He broke through against Messick in the fifth with a two-out solo homer to left, his first of the season, cutting the deficit to 2-1.

The Saints tied the game in the sixth as Royce Lewis led off with a single to left between short and third. Lewis finished the game 1-5. With one out Emmanuel Rodriguez walked. After Messick departed for Nick Mikolojchak, Carson McCusker singled to left loading the bases. Mike Ford ripped an RBI single off the wall in right tying the game at two.

Major League rehabber Michael Tonkin tossed his best outing with the Saints going 2.0 shutout innings allowing one hit and striking out three.

With the game tied in the 10th and placed runner Anthony Prato at second, Ryan Fitzgerald singled to center moving Prato to third. With one out Jeferson Morales' sacrifice fly gave the Saints a 3-2 lead.

Brady Feigl finished it off for the Saints in the bottom of the 10th inning locking down the save with two strikeouts and a flyout.

The Saints are off on Monday and return to action on Tuesday night in game one of a six-game series against the Buffalo Bisons (Toronto Blue Jays) at CHS Field at 6:37 p.m. The Saints are TBA and the Bisons send RHP Anders Tolhurst (1-0, 7.45) to the mound. The game can be seen on the Saints Broadcast Network, cable access channels in and around the Twin Cities area, MLB.TV, MiLB.TV, and the Bally Live app, and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

