Clippers Lose to Saints in 10 Innings

May 4, 2025 - International League (IL)

The rain in Columbus finally subsided enough for the Columbus Clippers to become the Malmo Oat Milkers on Sunday, May 4, losing the St. Paul Saints, 3-2, in 10 innings.

Parker Messick was dialed in early and punched out nine Saints, collecting 15 whiffs overall, 11 coming off of his fastball. Through 5 1/3 innings, the lefty allowed just three hits, two runs and walked three. Messick has 17 strikeouts and four walks in his last two starts, spanning 10 1/3 innings.

The only runs Messick surrendered were on a first pitch solo homer to Will Holland with two outs in the fifth inning, and in the sixth inning, Royce Lewis singled to lead off the inning and later came around to score in the inning after Messick was pulled for a reliever at 86 pitches.

A leadoff double by Kody Huff in the second inning helped the Clippers take the lead, 1-0, when Petey Halpin singled him with two outs.

Will Brennan supplied more offense for Columbus with a solo homer in the third inning. He finished the day going 3-4 at the plate.

The bullpen of Nick Mikolajchak, Zak Kent and Nic Enright pushed the game to extra innings. The Saints got a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning and held the Clippers scoreless to finish off the win.

Outfielder Johnathan Rodriguez collected four more hits, finishing off another impressive homer stand.

The Clippers hit the road for the next two weeks, but return home to host the Iowa Cubs on May 20th on a world famous Tanksy Tuesday Dime-A-Dog Night. Get your tickets by visiting ClippersBaseball.com.

