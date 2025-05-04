Bulls Sweep 'Shrimp with 11-2 Win, Earn Seventh Consecutive Victory

May 4, 2025 - International League (IL)

DURHAM, NC - Bob Seymour homered twice to lead the Durham Bulls to a six-game sweep over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 11-2 on Sunday afternoon at the DBAP.

Seymour, who homered five times in 26 at-bats during the series, tied the game 2-2 in the third on a solo shot to right, then hit a bases-empty homer in the eighth.

The Bulls (22-11) extended their winning streak to seven, matching their longest of the 2024 season, and moved into sole possession of second place behind Lehigh Valley.

Jacksonville (21-12), which began the series last Tuesday in first place in the International League and riding a seven-game winning streak, ended on the skid, dropping to third place after being outscored by the Bulls 48-17 in the series.

Ian Seymour (W, 4-1) worked five innings, permitting two unearned runs in the second inning. Seymour beat the Shrimp for the second time in six days.

Historic Sweep: Since the International League converted to six-game series, the Durham Bulls had never swept a full six-game set. That changed on Sunday, when the Bulls polished off the Shrimp by scoring the game's final 11 runs.

Seymour's Bunches: Bob Seymour connected for his second two-homer game of the series, finishing the series with five home runs in 26 at-bats. In Seymour's 89 Triple-A games with the Bulls, he has amassed six multi-home run games, including a three-homer game September 8th, 2024 in Columbus.

Jacksonville's Jumbled Staff: The Jumbo Shrimp pitching staff entered the Durham series with the top-ranked ERA in the league (2.61). Six games later, the team's ERA spiked to 3.65. Jacksonville's ERA in the six games against the Bulls was 8.81.

What's Next: After an off-day Monday, the Bulls two-week homestand continues Tuesday morning at 11:05 AM ET with Logan Workman (3-1, 3.19) slated to start against the Gwinnett Stripers.

