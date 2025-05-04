Big Inning Is the Difference in 9-3 Loss

May 4, 2025 - International League (IL)

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Knights dropped their Sunday afternoon contest to the Norfolk Tides by a final score of 9-3. The Knights led 3-2 going into the seventh inning; however, the Tides plated seven runs over the game's final three frames and handed Charlotte a third straight loss.

Six of the seven runs Norfolk scored late came in the top of the seventh inning. It was the fifth time in the last three games that the Tides scored four runs or more in an individual inning.

Prior to the visitors taking control of the contest, the Knights led most of the way. Tristan Gray crushed a two-run Home Run in the bottom of the second inning that gave Charlotte a 2-1 lead. In the third inning, Zach DeLoach singled, stole second, and scored on a Corey Julks RBI single. DeLoach, Julks, and Gray all finished the game with two hits.

Right-handed pitcher Adisyn Coffey, for the first time in his professional career, was asked start on the mound for Charlotte. Coffey pitched the first two innings and allowed one hit. Before Sunday's start, all 133 of Coffey's appearances had been out of the bullpen.

The Knights secured a series split earlier in the week with wins on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Next up for Charlotte is an off day followed by another six-game series at Truist Field. The Knights and the Memphis Redbirds will square off in Game One at 6:05pm ET Tuesday night.

