Wings' Walk off to Win Game Two, Split Sunday Twin Bill

May 4, 2025 - International League (IL)

The Rochester Red Wings and IronPigs wrapped up Sunday's doubleheader with a split, as the IronPigs jumped out early and cruised to a 13-1 win in Game one before the Red Wings answered with a late surge in Game two, walking off in extras for a 7-6 victory.

Game 1:

The IronPigs wasted no time getting on the board as 3B Otto Kemp crushed a leadoff homer to left on the second pitch of the game. 2B Buddy Kennedy followed with a double and came around to score on 1B Christian Arroyo's single to right-center, pushing the early lead to 2-0.

Action picked up in the second as Otto Kemp reached on a dropped third strike, followed by a Buddy Kennedy walk. Christian Arroyo then came through with an RBI single to plate Kemp and move Kennedy to third. Óscar Mercado drew a walk to load the bases, and Garrett Stubbs lined a single to right, driving in Kennedy and Arroyo. A double play closed the inning, but not before the IronPigs stretched the lead to 5-0.

The IronPigs' fourth inning kicked off with Otto Kemp's triple down the left-field line, immediately setting the table. Buddy Kennedy followed with an RBI single to plate Kemp, and after RF Óscar Mercado's single pushed Kennedy to second, C Garrett Stubbs doubled to right, driving in both runners. LF Cade Fergus then crushed a three-run homer to left, bringing home Stubbs and pushing the lead to double digits. After a pair of walks extended the frame, Kemp came through again with a single to left-center, plating CF Rodolfo Castro and capping a six-run outburst to make the score 11-0

In the top of the sixth, the IronPigs added on once again. After two quick outs, SS Rafael Lantigua worked a walk and moved into scoring position on a wild pitch. Otto Kemp and Buddy Kennedy drew back-to-back walks to load the bases, setting up Christian Arroyo. He delivered an RBI single up the middle to make it 12-0 before the Red Wings escaped the jam.

In the bottom half of the frame, the Red Wings cracked the scoreboard. 1B Trey Lipscomb reached on an infield single and moved to second on a throwing miscue. LF Andrew Pinckney followed with a walk, and after a pitching change, SS Jackson Cluff came through with a base hit to right, bringing Lipscomb home and putting the Red Wings on the board at 12-1.

The seventh inning saw the IronPigs add to their cushion. Cade Fergus reached with a single to right, and DH Erick Brito and Rodolfo Castro followed with consecutive base knocks to crowd the bases. Rafael Lantigua then brought Fergus home with a sacrifice fly to center, capping the frame with a 13-1 advantage.

Trey Lipscomb singled in the bottom of the inning, but was stranded at first to seal the game one loss.

LHP Andrew Alvarez took the ball first for the Red Wings in game one. The southpaw allowed five earned on six hits, with two strikeouts and three walks before handing the ball to RHP Thomas Schultz for his Triple-A debut. The Pennsylvania native covered 1.2 innings, allowing six earned on five hits with a pair of walks and a strikeout. RHP Matthew Bollenbacher followed, and allowed one earned on a hit while walking three across 2.0 full frames. Jackson Cluff covered the final 1.1 frames, his second appearance of the season. He allowed one earned on four hits with a pair of walks.

RF Daylen Lile is the Red Wings Player of the Game in the front half of the twin bill. The Kentucky native reached base three times in the contest, going 2-for-3 with a double and a walk. Over his last 18 games dating back to April 13 with Double-A Harrisburg, Lile is hitting .367 (29-for-79) with 12 extra-base hits (2 HR, 3 3B, 7 2B) and a 1.020 OPS.

Game 2:

In the top of the second, the IronPigs broke into the run column. C Josh Breaux and SS Erick Brito reached on back-to-back walks, and after a strikeout, SS Rafael Lantigua added another free pass to load the bases. CF Justin Crawford then dropped a bunt single, plating Breaux to give Lehigh Valley an early 1-0 lead.

The Red Wings answered right back in the home half of the second. 3B Trey Lipscomb singled through the left side, followed by a bunt single from SS Jackson Cluff to set the table. A balk moved both runners up, and 1B Juan Yepez capitalized with an infield single to score Lipscomb. C Brady Lindsly followed with a base hit to right, bringing home Cluff to give Rochester their first lead of the day, 2-1.

2B Rafael Lantigua reached on a single in the fourth and quickly swiped second base. Justin Crawford followed with a single to left, bringing Lantigua home to tie the game at two apiece.

In the bottom half, LF Andrew Pinckney sparked the Red Wings offense with a single and quickly swiped second. Trey Lipscomb drew a walk, and after a sacrifice bunt advanced both runners, Juan Yepez reached on a fielder's choice to plate Pinckney and push the Red Wings ahead once again, 3-2.

In the top of the fifth, Óscar Mercado worked a walk and showcased his speed by swiping both second and third. A wild pitch brought Mercado home to even the game at 3-3.

In the sixth, Rafael Lantigua drew a leadoff walk and advanced on a bunt single from Justin Crawford. After an Otto Kemp strikeout, the bases were filled up with a walk to RF Gabriel Rincones Jr., and 1B Buddy Kennedy forced in a run with a free pass of his own to put the IronPigs on top. Óscar Mercado added a sacrifice fly to plate another, giving Lehigh Valley a 5-3 edge before the inning came to a close.

In the bottom of the seventh, RF Daylen Lile sparked the frame with a single to right-center, and advanced to second on a groundout. CF Robert Hassell III came through with a clutch double to the gap in left-center, driving in Lile to pull the Red Wings within one. After a pitching change, Andrew Pinckney's single moved Hassell to third and Pinckney hustled into second on the throw. Trey Lipscomb then lifted a sacrifice fly to left, bringing Hassell home to tie the game at 5-5 and send game two to extra innings.

In the eighth, the IronPigs struck first as Justin Crawford, starting at second, raced home on a Gabriel Rincones Jr. double to center to nudge them ahead 6-5. RHP Patrick Weigel limited further damage with two quick outs to keep it close.

The Red Wings answered right back in the home half. Jackson Cluff began at second, and after Juan Yepez reached on a misplay at third, Darren Baker entered as a pinch runner. Brady Lindsly worked a walk to load the bases, setting the stage for PH Franchy Cordero, who came off the bench with a pinch-hit single to right, plating Cluff and Baker and sealing a walk-off 7-6 win.

LHP Konnor Pilkington took the ball first for the Red Wings, and fired 2.0 innings while allowing one earned on two hits with a pair of strikeouts and three walks. RHP Jack Sinclair worked 1.2 innings, giving up a run on two hits with a pair of strikeouts. RHP Zach Brzykcy followed, facing three batters and recording a strikeout despite allowing two hits. RHP Carlos Romero handled the next frame, surrendering a run on one hit while punching out three. RHP Marquis Grissom Jr. was tagged for two runs on a hit and three walks over his inning of work. RHP Clay Helvey kept the line moving with a clean inning, issuing one walk. Patrick Weigel closed it out and earned the win, allowing one run on one hit while striking out one in the final frame.

C Brady Lindsly is game two's Player of the Game. The lefty catcher reached base three times, going 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a walk. He is hitting .429 (3-for-7) in his five games played with the Red Wings this season, with a home run and four RBI.

Rochester will use their off day on Monday to travel south to Moosic, PA for a second six-game set against the Scranton/WB RailRiders. The first pitch of game one on Tuesday night is 6:35 p.m.

