RailRiders Take Series with Sunday Win

May 4, 2025 - International League (IL)

SYRACUSE, NY - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders bested the Syracuse Mets 4-2 on Sunday afternoon at NBT Bank Stadium. Jake Woodford struck out seven and Alex Jackson drove in two and scored twice to back the RailRiders in the series win.

The RailRiders struck first, taking a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning. Jackson worked a one-out walk and scored on a triple by Braden Shewmake. The Mets answered in the third when Donovan Walton homered off of Woodford.

In the top of the sixth, Dominic Smith and Bryan De LA Cruz reached on singles against Anthony Gose. Jackson tripled past the diving effort of Drew Gilbert in center, driving in both Smith and De La Cruz. With Shewmake at the plate, Jackson scored on a passed ball to build a 4-1 lead.

Woodford (1-1) was sharp, allowing just one run on four hits over a season-best 5.2 innings of work with a season-high seven strikeouts. McKinley Moore pitched 1.1 scoreless while Kervin Castro followed with a perfect eighth.

In the ninth, Billy McKinney homered off Colten Brewer and the Mets put the tying run in scoring position. Brewer struck out Hayden Senger to shut the door for his second save of the year.

Gose (2-1) took the loss after allowing three runs in the sixth.

Jackson finished 2-for-3 with a walk and a pair of runs batted in and was a perfect 2-for-2 challenging pitches. Jesús Rodríguez worked a seventh-inning walk and carries a team-best 17-game on-base streak into play this coming week.

The RailRiders took four-of-six in the set and won eight of 12 in Syracuse this season.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre returns home on Tuesday, May 6, to host the Rochester Red Wings for a seven-game, six-day series. The RailRiders are home for two weeks with the Toledo Mud Hens, Triple-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, coming to town for a set from May 13-18. Tickets and promotional details for any home game are available online at www.swbrailriders.com.

