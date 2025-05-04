IronPigs Split Doubleheader with Red Wings

May 4, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester, New York - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (24-10) earned a doubleheader split against the Rochester Red Wings (8-24), winning the front end 13-1 before getting walked off on in eight innings in a 7-6 loss in the back end on Sunday afternoon at Innovative Field.

Game One

The 'Pigs controlled game one from the jump as Otto Kemp smashed a leadoff homer, his 10th round tripper of the year. Buddy Kennedy followed with a double and Christian Arroyo singled him in to make it 2-0.

A run-scoring error and Garrett Stubbs two-run single stretched the lead to 5-0 in the second.

A six-spot in the fourth busted the game open for the 'Pigs. Kennedy drove in Kemp with a base hit before Stubbs picked up two more RBI with a double. Cade Fergus belted his fifth homer of the year, a two-run shot, and Kemp capped the frame with his second hit of the inning, an RBI single, making it 11-0.

Arroyo added another RBI single in the sixth while Rafael Lantigua drove in a run with a sacrifice fly in the seventh.

Rochester's only run came on a Jackson Cluff base hit in the sixth.

Mick Abel (4-2) allowed just one run in five-plus innings on four hits and four walks, striking out six in his second win of the week.

Andrew Alvarez (0-4) took the loss for the Red Wings, allowing five runs (two earned) on five hits and three walks, striking out two in two innings.

Game Two

The back end of the twin bill turned into a late thriller and second extra-inning game of the series.

Justin Crawford drove in the 'Pigs first run with a bunt RBI single in the third but Rochester jumped in front in the bottom half on RBI singles from Juan Yepez and Brady Lindsly.

Another Crawford RBI single tied the game for the 'Pigs in the fourth but a run scoring fielder's choice gave Rochester the lead back in the bottom half of the inning.

Óscar Mercado walked, stole second and third, then scored on a wild pitch to tie the game in the fifth for the 'Pigs.

Buddy Kennedy forced in the go-ahead run with a walk before a Mercado sacrifice fly gave the 'Pigs a 5-3 lead.

In the last of the seventh, Robert Hassell III got the Red Wings to within a run with an RBI double before scoring the tying run on a Trey Lipscomb sacrifice fly.

In extra innings, Gabriel Rincones Jr. gave the 'Pigs the lead with an RBI double but Franchy Cordero won it for the Red Wings with a two-run single, 7-6.

Patrick Weigel (3-1) got the win for the Red Wings, allowing an unearned run on one hit, striking out one.

Koyo Aoyagi (0-1) took the loss for the 'Pigs, allowing two unearned runs on one hit and a walk.

Following an off-day, the IronPigs return home on Tuesday, May 6th to take on the Worcester Red Sox. First pitch on Tuesday is slated for 11:00 a.m. at Coca-Cola Park.

