Memphis Drops Series Finale against Louisville
May 4, 2025 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds dropped the finale of a six-game series against the Louisville Bats (Triple-A, Cincinnati Reds) by a final score of 15-3 on Sunday afternoon at AutoZone Park.
Designated hitter Matt Lloyd put an exclamation point on his fantastic series with a 2-for-4 effort with a home run and two RBIs. Lloyd finished the series 9-for-21 with three home runs, a double and seven RBIs. Right fielder Ryan Vilade also went 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Starting pitcher Alex Cornwell (1-2) allowed seven runs on seven hits, walked three and struck out three in 3.1 innings pitched. Position player Brody Moore pitched for the second game in a row. The right-handed pitcher tossed another scoreless inning and allowed two hits.
Catcher Ivan Herrera went 1-for-3 in the fourth game of his MLB Rehab Assignment. Herrera caught 8.0 innings before being pinch-hit for in the bottom of the eighth. Herrera is 6-for-14 with a home run and three RBIs on the rehab assignment.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, May 13 to begin a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers) with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
