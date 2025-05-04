Mud Hens Power Past Red Sox to Win Series Finale

May 4, 2025 - International League (IL)

Worcester, MA - The Toledo Mud Hens wrapped up their six-game series against the Worcester Red Sox on Sunday, May 4, at Polar Park with a hard-fought 7-3 win.

Toledo got the offense rolling in the top of the third when catcher Brian Serven launched a solo shot over the left field wall to put the Mud Hens on the board. The bats stayed quiet until the fifth inning, when Andrew Navigato jumped on the first pitch he saw and launched it over the fence for a solo homer, extending the lead to 2-0.

Worcester answered in the bottom of the fifth. With two outs, Corey Rosier, Phillip Sikes, and Roman Anthony strung together consecutive singles, with Anthony driving in Rosier to cut the lead in half.

The Red Sox tied it up in the bottom of the sixth thanks to a pair of throwing errors on a failed pickoff attempt and a miscue by the first baseman. Despite the chaos, Toledo escaped the inning with a clutch 6-4-3 double play to keep the game level at 2-2.

In the top of the seventh, Ryan Kreidler led off with a triple to the gap, and Navigato brought him home with a sacrifice fly to center, giving the Mud Hens a 3-2 advantage. However, Worcester responded in the bottom half. After a walk and a hit-by-pitch put two aboard, Nick Sogard delivered an RBI single to once again tie the game.

The Mud Hens broke things open in the top of the eighth. Akil Baddoo came through with a two-run single, and Kreidler ripped his second triple of the day to plate more runs, capping a four-run inning and putting Toledo ahead 7-3 for good.

With the win, the Mud Hens take the series 4-2 over Worcester.

Toledo returns home to Fifth Third Field for their next series against the Iowa Cubs, beginning Tuesday, May 6, with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

Notables:

Ryan Kreidler (2-3, 2 3B, BB, 2 RBI, R)

Andrew Navigato (1-3, HR, 2 RBI, R)

Dietrich Enns (5.0 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 3 K)

