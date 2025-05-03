Four Home Runs and Strong Relief Power Hens Over WooSox

TOLEDO, OH - The Toledo Mud Hens defeated the Worcester Red Sox 7-2 on Saturday afternoon at Polar Park.

John Brebbia took the mound on Major League Rehab Assignment for the Mud Hens, while Brian Van Belle slung the pill for the WooSox.

Toledo threatened right away, as a leadoff single and subsequent steal of second base by Brewer Hicklen and a hit-by-pitch of Manuel Margot put two runners on with one out. Van Belle worked his way through the jam to keep the Mud Hens off the scoreboard.

Brebbia needed just nine pitches to get through his 1.0 inning of work in order, punctuating his first rehab appearance with a strikeout of top prospect Marcelo Mayer (MLB #10, BOS #3).

Toledo got on the board first with a leadoff home run by Akil Baddoo in the top of the second inning, his third of the season.

Bailey Horn entered from the Hen Pen for the bottom of the second inning. Horn retired the first two hitters, but a single by Nate Eaton set-up former Mud Hen Trayce Thompson for a two-run home run to flip the score and put the WooSox in front 2-1 after two innings.

Jordan Balazovic followed Horn for Toledo in the third inning, retiring Worcester in order on 12 pitches. He earned his first win of the season for his efforts.

The Hens came roaring back in the top of the fourth inning. Baddoo clubbed his second solo homer of the afternoon with one out, tying the game 2-2. The skies then opened up with rain falling. After a single by Andrew Navigato, former WooSox Stephen Scott launched a go-ahead two-run home run through the downpour, giving the Hens a 4-2 lead with two outs in the fourth inning. The tarp immediately followed.

After an 1:48 rain delay, play resumed. Hicklen was hit by a pitch, but new Worcester pitcher Jose De Leon got Hao-Yu Lee to flyout to end the inning. Van Belle took the loss after pitching 3.2 innings, allowing four runs on six hits (three home runs) and one walk with two strikeouts.

Lefty Nick Margevicius entered to make his Mud Hens debut in the fourth inning. A leadoff single by Mayer was erased on a double play before a lineout ended the inning.

Riley Unroe pinch hit for Margot to begin the top of the fifth inning. After a pair of strikeouts, Jahmai Jones launched his third homer of the season off the left field scoreboard, making it 5-2 Toledo.

The Mud Hens used chaos to set up an insurance opportunity in the sixth inning. After Navigato was hit by a pitch, he moved to third on a fielder's choice and throwing error that allowed Carlos Mendoza to reach first base and subsequently steal second. Navigato came home on another fielder's choice, this time by Scott, who picked up his third RBI of the day, making it 6-2 Hens.

De Leon and Margevicius kept throwing for their respective teams through the end of the seventh inning. De Leon exited after pitching 3.1 innings of relief, allowing two runs (one earned) on one hit (one home run) and one walk with five strikeouts.

New Worcester pitcher Brendan Cellucci was greeted by Baddoo with a leadoff double, his third hit of the game. Baddoo moved to third on a groundout before coming home on an RBI single by Mendoza, stretching the lead to 7-2. Cellucci escaped with minimal damage after Hicklen was erased stretching a single to end the inning.

Margevicius continued chugging along for Toledo, saving arms along the way. The southpaw sat the WooSox down in order in the eighth inning, completing his fifth inning of relief and ending his night. The lefthander earned a hold, allowing just four hits in his 5.0 shutout innings of relief, punching out five batters in his Mud Hens debut.

Matt Seelinger entered to finish it out for the Mud Hens. The righty danced around a single and a walk while recording all three outs via strikeouts to lock down the 7-2 victory.

NOTABLES:

Akil Baddoo (3-4, 2 HR, 2 RBI, 2B, 3 R)

Stephen Scott (1-4, HR, 3 RBI, R, 2 K)

Jahmai Jones (1-4, HR, RBI, R, K)

Jordan Balazovic (W, 1.0 IP)

Nick Margevicius (HLD, 5.0 IP, 4 H, 5 K)

John Brebbia (1.0 IP, K)

The Toledo Mud Hens and Worcester Red Sox meet for the series finale tomorrow, Sunday, May 4, 2025, at Polar Park with first pitch at 1:05 p.m. as the Mud Hens look to win the series, and the WooSox seek a split.

