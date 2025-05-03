Red Wings, IronPigs Postponed Saturday

May 3, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - Due to inclement weather, today's game between the Rochester Red Wings and the Lehigh Valley IronPigs at Innovative Field has been postponed. The two teams will play a seven-inning doubleheader at Innovative Field on Sunday, May 4. Game one's first pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. LHP ANDREW ALVAREZ will get the ball for Rochester in the front half of the twin bill.

City of Rochester Clean Sweep festivities, including the presentation of the Silver Sweeper award, will be rescheduled for a later date.

Fans can exchange their tickets from today's game for any future home game during the 2025 regular season. Ticket exchanges must be in person at the Innovative Field Ticket Office.

Tickets for the remaining 2025 home games can be purchased HERE or by calling 585-423-WING.

