RailRiders Downed by Syracuse Mets
May 3, 2025 - International League (IL)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
SYRACUSE, NY - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders were tripped 8-2 by the Syracuse Mets on Saturday night at NBT Bank Stadium. Syracuse mounted a first inning charge that Scranton/Wilkes-Barre could not overcome, sending the RailRiders to their second straight loss.
The Mets jumped to a 6-0 lead in the bottom of the first, knocking RailRiders starter Erick Leal out after two-thirds of an inning. Donovan led off the frame with a solo home run. After Syracuse extended the advantage on a groundout, Rafel Ortega hit a three-run homer to build a 5-0 lead. The Mets added a run on an error for the six-run lead.
Everson Pereira led off the top of the fourth with a solo home run to left. It was the outfielder's third of the series and sixth of the season.
Drew Gilbert's solo home run in the bottom of the sixth extended the Mets lead back to six runs.
In the top of the seventh, Dominic Smith hit a solo homer to right, bringing the RailRiders back within five, but Syracuse answered with a run in the bottom of the inning to close the scoring at 8-2.
Leal (1-3) took the loss while Cameron Foster (1-0) notched the win. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre scattered seven hits and left eight runners on base.
Jesús Rodríguez singled in the second inning to extend his hitting streak to eight games and his on-base streak to 15; each game he has played for SWB so far.
The RailRiders wrap this set on Sunday afternoon with Jake Woodford on the mound to face the Mets at 1:05 P.M. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre returns to PNC Field on Tuesday, May 6, to host the Rochester Red Wings for a seven-game, six-day series. Tickets and promotional details are available online at www.swbrailriders.com.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:
15-1 6
