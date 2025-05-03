Tides Hand Knights Second Straight Loss

May 3, 2025 - International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Knights suffered their worst loss of the season on Saturday, scoring-margin-wise, when they dropped their afternoon contest against the Norfolk Tides 11-1. The Knights were held to only two hits in the game.

Norfolk poured in five runs in the top of the first inning; however, the way it happened was a bit strange. What appeared to be a critical double-play turned by the Knights was overruled by a catcher's interference call. The Tides took full advantage and plated all five of their runs before an out was recorded.

Charlotte's best inning was in the bottom of the first. A walk, hit-by-pitch, and single loaded the bases, but the Knights were unable to crack the scoring column. The Tides then scored four more runs in the top of the fourth and added two more in the seventh.

Zach DeLoach provided the Knights' lone run in the form of a solo Homer in the bottom of the fifth. That was the only instance where a Charlotte player reached base in the game's final eight innings.

Garrett Schoenle pitched a pair of scoreless innings down the stretch. DeLoach also took the mound and pitched a scoreless ninth.

The Knights and Tides wrap up their six-game series on Sunday at 1:05pm ET. A Charlotte victory would clinch the series whereas a loss would result in a series split.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.