Indians Drop Penultimate Game of Series to Omaha

May 3, 2025 - International League (IL)

PAPILLION, Neb. - Luca Tresh hit a go-ahead solo home run in the third inning of the Indianapolis Indians 5-1 loss to the Omaha Storm Chasers on Saturday night at Werner Park.

A two-run third frame proved decisive as Tresh's home run and a sacrifice fly by Nick Loftin gave the Storm Chasers (12-18) a 3-1 lead that they would not relinquish. Omaha padded the lead with insurance runs in the fourth and seventh inning to pull away with the win.

After Omaha took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, the Indians (16-14) knotted the game, 1-1, when Alika Williams scored on a fielding error by Nick Pratto that was hit off the bat of Tsung-Che Cheng. The Storm Chasers scored four unanswered runs to conclude the contest.

Ryan Brady (W, 1-0) took over in the second inning with the game tied and blanked the Indians across 3.1 innings with two hits, no walks and two strikeouts. Indy starter Carson Fulmer (L, 1-3) allowed four earned runs across 4.0 innings in the defeat.

The Indians and Storm Chasers conclude this week's six-game series tomorrow at 3:05 PM. Thomas Harrington (1-1, 5.14) will take the mound for Indianapolis and Luinder Avila (0-1, 6.14) is set to start for Omaha.

