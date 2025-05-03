IronPigs and Red Wings Postponed on Saturday, May 3rd
May 3, 2025 - International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Rochester, New York - The Saturday, May 3rd game between the Lehigh Valley IronPigs and Rochester Red Wings at Innovative Field has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader beginning at 1:05 p.m. on Sunday, May 4th, closing out the series between the two teams.
The IronPigs return home to Coca-Cola Park following the series as they open a six-game set with the Worcester Red Sox on Tuesday, May 6th with first pitch slated for 11:00 a.m.
