Nashville Holds off Gwinnett 3-1 in Rain-Shortened Contest
May 3, 2025 - International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers (12-20) saw mother mature halt its final chance at a comeback attempt on Saturday night in a 3-1 loss to the Nashville Sounds (19-13) at Coolray Field. The game went into a rain delay in the top of the ninth inning and did not resume.
Decisive Plays: Nashville took the lead in the third inning on a bases-loaded walk drawn by Wes Clarke against Gwinnett starting pitcher Zach Thompson. The Stripers tied the game in the bottom of the third with a sacrifice fly from James McCann. Nashville jumped back ahead in the sixth inning on an RBI single from Anthony Seigler and added an insurance run in the ninth before the rains came.
Key Contributors: McCann (1-for-2, RBI), drove in the lone Gwinnett run in the defeat. Enoli Paredes (2.0 IP, 1 H, 4 SO) was sharp in relief for the Stripers as the first man out of the bullpen. Nashville's Jacob Misiorowski (W, 2-0) earned the win as he allowed one earned run in 6.0 innings.
Noteworthy: Matthew Batten singled in the fourth inning to extend his hitting streak to a season-best eight games. Craig Kimbrel pitched a scoreless eighth inning before allowing an unearned run in the ninth in his second appearance at Coolray Field this season.
Next Game (Sunday, May 4): Nashville vs. Gwinnett, 1:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Jose Suarez (0-0, 0.00 ERA) gets the start for the Stripers against Carlos Rodriguez (2-0, 1.09 ERA) for the Sounds in a rematch of the series opener. Bring the whole family out for Sunday Funday. Enjoy Pregame Catch on the Field and Postgame Kids Run the Bases (weather permitting) presented By COUNTRY Financial. Radio Broadcast: 12:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from May 3, 2025
- RailRiders Downed by Syracuse Mets - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- A Pair of Big Innings Doom Bisons against Iowa Saturday Afternoon - Buffalo Bisons
- Rosario Multi-Homer Game Not Enough in 6-4 Loss - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Nashville Holds off Gwinnett 3-1 in Rain-Shortened Contest - Gwinnett Stripers
- Four Home Runs and Strong Relief Power Hens Over WooSox - Toledo Mud Hens
- Westbrook Late-Inning Heroics Lead Durham to Sixth Straight Victory - Durham Bulls
- Syracuse Dominates Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 8-2, on Saturday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Chasers Bullpen Holds Indy Scoreless in 5-1 Win - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Redbirds Get Second Walk-off Win of Series in Chaotic Fashion - Memphis Redbirds
- Misiorowski's Quality Start Helps Sounds Win Rain-Shortened Contest - Nashville Sounds
- Indians Drop Penultimate Game of Series to Omaha - Indianapolis Indians
- Bats' Three-Run Lead Slips Away in 5-4 Walk-off Loss - Louisville Bats
- I-Cubs Crush the Bisons 10-2 as Cowles Leads with Four RBIs - Iowa Cubs
- Tides Hand Knights Second Straight Loss - Charlotte Knights
- Norfolk's Offense Keeps Rolling In Win Over Charlotte - Norfolk Tides
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- May 3, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Red Wings, IronPigs Postponed Saturday - Rochester Red Wings
- IronPigs and Red Wings Postponed on Saturday, May 3rd - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Copy and Paste: Saints and Clippers Doubleheader Canceled on Saturday Due To, Wait for It...Rain - St. Paul Saints
- St. Paul at Columbus Cancelled - Columbus Clippers
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 3 vs. Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Gwinnett Stripers Stories
- Nashville Holds off Gwinnett 3-1 in Rain-Shortened Contest
- Stripers Fall 4-1 to Nashville Despite Wiles' 11-Strikeout Gem
- Stripers and Sounds Split Thursday Doubleheader
- Kimbrel Earns First Save Since 2010 as Stripers End Eight-Game Skid
- Stripers Fail to Capture Clutch Swing in 3-1 Loss to Nashville