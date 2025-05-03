Nashville Holds off Gwinnett 3-1 in Rain-Shortened Contest

May 3, 2025 - International League (IL)

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers (12-20) saw mother mature halt its final chance at a comeback attempt on Saturday night in a 3-1 loss to the Nashville Sounds (19-13) at Coolray Field. The game went into a rain delay in the top of the ninth inning and did not resume.

Decisive Plays: Nashville took the lead in the third inning on a bases-loaded walk drawn by Wes Clarke against Gwinnett starting pitcher Zach Thompson. The Stripers tied the game in the bottom of the third with a sacrifice fly from James McCann. Nashville jumped back ahead in the sixth inning on an RBI single from Anthony Seigler and added an insurance run in the ninth before the rains came.

Key Contributors: McCann (1-for-2, RBI), drove in the lone Gwinnett run in the defeat. Enoli Paredes (2.0 IP, 1 H, 4 SO) was sharp in relief for the Stripers as the first man out of the bullpen. Nashville's Jacob Misiorowski (W, 2-0) earned the win as he allowed one earned run in 6.0 innings.

Noteworthy: Matthew Batten singled in the fourth inning to extend his hitting streak to a season-best eight games. Craig Kimbrel pitched a scoreless eighth inning before allowing an unearned run in the ninth in his second appearance at Coolray Field this season.

Next Game (Sunday, May 4): Nashville vs. Gwinnett, 1:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Jose Suarez (0-0, 0.00 ERA) gets the start for the Stripers against Carlos Rodriguez (2-0, 1.09 ERA) for the Sounds in a rematch of the series opener. Bring the whole family out for Sunday Funday. Enjoy Pregame Catch on the Field and Postgame Kids Run the Bases (weather permitting) presented By COUNTRY Financial. Radio Broadcast: 12:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.

