St. Paul at Columbus Cancelled
May 3, 2025 - International League (IL)
Columbus Clippers News Release
Today's doubleheader between the St. Paul Saints and Columbus Clippers has been cancelled due to rain. Neither game will be made up. The series will conclude tomorrow, with one game at the regularly scheduled time.
