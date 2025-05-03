St. Paul at Columbus Cancelled

Sports stats



IL Columbus Clippers

St. Paul at Columbus Cancelled

May 3, 2025 - International League (IL)
Columbus Clippers News Release


Today's doubleheader between the St. Paul Saints and Columbus Clippers has been cancelled due to rain. Neither game will be made up. The series will conclude tomorrow, with one game at the regularly scheduled time.
Check out the Columbus Clippers Statistics

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...

International League Stories from May 3, 2025


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Columbus Clippers Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central