Rosario Multi-Homer Game Not Enough in 6-4 Loss

May 3, 2025 - International League (IL)

DURHAM, N.C. - Dalvy Rosario recorded his first career multi-homer game and Janson Junk allowed just one run in 6.0 innings, but the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp faltered late on Saturday in a 6-4 loss to the Durham Bulls at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

The Jumbo Shrimp (21-11) led 4-1 going to the bottom of the seventh. Three consecutive singles from Tre' Morgan, Kenny Piper and Tristan Peters started the inning, with Peters' knock bringing home Morgan to make it 4-2. Jamie Westbrook then gave Durham (21-11) its first lead of the day with a three-run home run off Austin Roberts (1-1) to vault the Bulls up 5-4.

In the eighth, Coco Montes singled to lead off. After a pair of strikeouts, Montes stole second and then scored on a Peters RBI single to set the score at 6-4.

Evan Reifert struck out the side in the ninth to earn his third save.

The game was scoreless until Rosario went deep with one out in the fifth.

Junk did not allow his first hit of the game until a Westbrook single with two outs in the fifth. Brock Jones followed with an RBI double to knot the score at one. Junk ceded just that lone run on two hits in 6.0 innings, striking out seven against one walk.

With the score still tied at one, Jack Winkler singled and stole second to jumpstart the seventh. After a strikeout, Albert Almora's RBI single plated Winkler. Rosario then launched his second long ball of the game to put the Jumbo Shrimp ahead 4-1.

Jacksonville tries to salvage the series in Sunday's 1:05 p.m. contest. RHP Robinson Piña (2-1, 3.09 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against Bulls LHP Ian Seymour (3-1, 2.01 ERA). Coverage begins at 12:50 p.m. on ESPN 690 AM and www.ESPN690.com.

