Redbirds Get Second Walk-off Win of Series in Chaotic Fashion
May 3, 2025 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds walked off game five of a six-game series against the Louisville Bats (Triple-A, Cincinnati Reds) by a final score of 5-4 on Saturday afternoon at AutoZone Park.
Thrust into a bullpen day with the promotion of scheduled starter Michael McGreevy, Memphis elected to go to position player Brody Moore (1-0) to toss the ninth. The right-handed pitcher retired all six batters he faced and stranded the lead runner at third base in the tenth. Moore did not throw a single pitch over 56.1 mph.
Memphis rallied from a 4-1 deficit. Designated hitter Ivan Herrera started the comeback with a leadoff double in the seventh. A third baseman Jose Fermin RBI single and second baseman Ryan Vilade RBI fielder's choice later, Memphis trailed 4-3. Herrera started the game-tying ninth with a single. Vilade brought home pinch runner Mike Antico with a groundout to tie the game.
Then, the bottom of the tenth happened. After center fielder Michael Siani was hit by a pitch to start the frame, Louisville attempted to go to the bullpen. Reiver Sanmartin had not faced the three-batter minimum. The left-handed pitcher was thrust back into the game from the dugout after attempted reliever Zach Maxwell finished his warmup tosses. Three batters later, Antico walked off Sanmartin with a tapper under the pitcher's glove.
First baseman Matt Lloyd went 3-for-3 with a solo home run, two singles and a walk. With the win, Memphis improved to a season-high eight games above .500 at 19-11. Moore is the first Memphis position player to earn a win since Eduardo Perez in 2000.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Sunday, May 3 to continue a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Louisville Bats (Triple-A, Cincinnati Reds) with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
