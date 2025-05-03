Redbirds Get Second Walk-off Win of Series in Chaotic Fashion

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds walked off game five of a six-game series against the Louisville Bats (Triple-A, Cincinnati Reds) by a final score of 5-4 on Saturday afternoon at AutoZone Park.

Thrust into a bullpen day with the promotion of scheduled starter Michael McGreevy, Memphis elected to go to position player Brody Moore (1-0) to toss the ninth. The right-handed pitcher retired all six batters he faced and stranded the lead runner at third base in the tenth. Moore did not throw a single pitch over 56.1 mph.

Memphis rallied from a 4-1 deficit. Designated hitter Ivan Herrera started the comeback with a leadoff double in the seventh. A third baseman Jose Fermin RBI single and second baseman Ryan Vilade RBI fielder's choice later, Memphis trailed 4-3. Herrera started the game-tying ninth with a single. Vilade brought home pinch runner Mike Antico with a groundout to tie the game.

Then, the bottom of the tenth happened. After center fielder Michael Siani was hit by a pitch to start the frame, Louisville attempted to go to the bullpen. Reiver Sanmartin had not faced the three-batter minimum. The left-handed pitcher was thrust back into the game from the dugout after attempted reliever Zach Maxwell finished his warmup tosses. Three batters later, Antico walked off Sanmartin with a tapper under the pitcher's glove.

First baseman Matt Lloyd went 3-for-3 with a solo home run, two singles and a walk. With the win, Memphis improved to a season-high eight games above .500 at 19-11. Moore is the first Memphis position player to earn a win since Eduardo Perez in 2000.

