Norfolk's Offense Keeps Rolling In Win Over Charlotte

May 3, 2025 - International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







Charlotte, NC - The Norfolk Tides (11-20) defeated the Charlotte Knights (15-17) 11-1 on Saturday at Truist Field. Norfolk won back-to-back games for the first time this season since they won two in a row from April 2-3 in Charlotte. They tallied eleven runs on nine hits after putting up eleven runs on thirteen hits last night.

Norfolk hung another five-spot on Charlotte to open the game today. The first five batters of the game reached and came around to score. Dylan Beavers (3-for-5, 2B, RBI, 2 R) led the game off with a single, which extends his on-base streak to 26 games and his hitting streak to career-high tying, 12 games. Jordyn Adams (1-for-3, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R) would then reach after a catcher's interference call on Knights' backstop Omar Narvaez. Vimael Machín (2-for-3, 2B, HR, 3 RBI, 2 R) would deliver a two-RBI double to plate both Beavers and Adams. After a Jud Fabian walk, Luis Vázquez (2-for-3, HR, 3 RBI) would lift a three-run home run over the left center wall to put the Tides up 5-0 before even recording an out.

The Tides would score four more in the fourth inning, with three runs coming from a Beavers' RBI double and a Jordyn Adams two-RBI single. After a solo shot by Knights' centerfielder, Zach DeLoach, the Tides would extend their lead to 11-1 on a Machín opposite field home run and a Chadwick Tromp bases loaded walk in the seventh inning.

Chayce McDermott (0-0, 0.00) was exceptional in his second rehab start, and his first appearance with Norfolk. He would strike out three over 4.0 scoreless innings where he allowed only one hit, one walk, and one hit by pitch. Dylan Heid (0-0, 5.68) would surrender the lone Knights' run on DeLoach's home run in the fifth. Thaddeus Ward (2-2, 5.34) would finish the job as he struck out seven over four perfect innings to end the game. Tides' pitchers would combine to two-hit the Knights and punch out twelve.

The Norfolk Tides will face off against the Charlotte Knights tomorrow in the series finale at 1:05 PM. LHP Trevor Rogers (0-1, 21.60) will get the start and make his second rehab appearance with Norfolk; RHP Owen White (0-2, 4.07) will get the ball for Charlotte.

