Five Norfolk Homers Not Enough In Charlotte
April 30, 2025 - International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC --- The Norfolk Tides (9-19) fell to the Charlotte Knights (14-15), 9-8, on Wednesday night at Truist Field. Norfolk led 6-1 at one point before the Knights came back and would walked off the Tides in the ninth.
Coby Mayo stole the show in the first half of the game. He launched a home run in the first inning, knocked an RBI double in the second, and then blasted another home run in the fourth to start the night 3-for-3. The other runs came from an RBI double Luis Vázquez in the first, and in the fourth a solo home run by TT Bowens and a sac fly by Dylan Beavers to put Norfolk up 6-1.
Charlotte would come back and scored five unanswered runs, including four runs in the sixth to tie it. It was Dominic Fletcher that tied the game up for the Knights on a three-run homer.
It was a tennis match from there. Samuel Basallo blasted a home run to take the lead in the seventh, but Charlotte responded with an RBI single from Kyle Teel. Norfolk retook the lead on a homer by Jordyn Adams in the eighth, but the Knights responded yet again when Fletcher knocked in a game tying single. Norfolk couldn't score in the ninth, and Corey Julks would knock the game-winning single in the ninth to win it, 9-8, over the Tides.
