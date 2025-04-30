Bulls Blast Past Jumbo Shrimp 7-6

April 30, 2025 - International League (IL)

DURHAM, NC - Eloy Jimenez smashed a two-run homer in the last of the eighth to lift the Durham Bulls past first place Jacksonville 7-6 on Wednesday night at the DBAP.

The Bulls (18-11) never led the game until Jimenez drilled a 438' blast to left-center against Anderson Pilar (L, 0-1) to put Durham ahead 7-6. Garrett Acton (S, 1) recorded a perfect ninth inning to notch his first save.

The Jumbo Shrimp (21-8) jumped to a 3-0 lead in the first thanks to four straight singles with two outs against Bulls starter Logan Workman. However, Bob Seymour tied the game with one swing in the bottom of the first, when after two walks, Seymour pillaged a 469' home run to right field that registered 117.9mph off his left-handed swing.

In the third, Jacksonville reclaimed the lead 5-3 with a pair of runs, and nearly tacked on two more, but center fielder Tristan Peters climbed the wall in left-center to bring back a certain home run with a springing backhand catch that robbed Andrew Pintar.

Durham tied the game in the bottom of the third thanks to a Jimenez sacrifice fly and Coco Montes double.

Jimenez's second Bulls home run of the season came in the eighth after a Seymour walk.

Evan Reifert (W, 1-0) registered the win with a scoreless eighth inning.

Seven Up: With Wednesday's win, the Bulls are seven games over .500 for the first time this season at 18-11, and moved to within three games of first place Jacksonville and Lehigh Valley, now tied for the IL lead at 21-8.

Workman's Night: Logan Workman, who entered his start leading the IL in WHIP (0.69), permitted eight hits and two walks across five innings, yielding five runs in the no-decision.

Acton's Save: Garrett Acton earned his first save in the Rays' organization with a perfect ninth inning. It was Acton's first save since June 6, 2023 while pitching for Las Vegas (AAA-Oakland). Acton's season would end a few weeks later, requiring Tommy John surgery that cost him all of 2024. The Rays signed him to a two-year minor league deal at the end of 2023.

Consecutive Shrimp Losses: Jacksonville, which entered the game with pro baseball's best record, has now lost consecutive games for the second time this season.

Next Up: Joe Rock (0-2, 6.23) is slated to oppose Adam Mazur (2-1, 1.44) on Thursday night at 6:35 PM ET.

