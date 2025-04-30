Mets Drop Wednesday Doubleheader to RailRiders
April 30, 2025 - International League (IL)
Syracuse Mets News Release
Syracuse, NY - After a hot weekend of hitting on the road, the Syracuse Mets returned home to chilly temperatures and a cold lineup in a winless doubleheader against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Wednesday night at NBT Bank Stadium. The Mets dropped the first game, 5-0, and the second matchup, 2-0.
In game one, Syracuse (13-16) left too many opportunities on the table in the 5-0 loss. The Mets outhit Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (14-14) with seven base knocks but left seven runners on base. Syracuse also went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position. Joey Meneses was the only hitter in the Mets order with multiple hits, going 2-for-3 in the loss. Mets starter Dom Hamel pitched three hitless innings to begin the game but gave up four runs in the top of the fourth inning. The RailRiders added one more run in the sixth inning on a sacrifice fly.
Game two didn't prove to be much better for Syracuse hitters. The Mets notched just two hits: singles from Gilberto Celestino and Jon Singleton. Syracuse starter Brandon Sproat pitched four-and-one third innings and allowed two earned runs with four strikeouts. After Sproat, Tyler Zuber and Anthony Gose tossed two and two-thirds innings of scoreless baseball.
Syracuse continues its six-game series against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre tomorrow night with game three. First pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
Images from this story
|
Joey Meneses of the Syracuse Mets
(Herm Card)
