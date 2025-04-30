RailRiders Blank Mets Twice Wednesday

April 30, 2025 - International League (IL)

SYRACUSE, NY - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders shut out the Syracuse Mets twice Wednesday night, winning 5-0 and 2-0 at NBT Bank Stadium. Three pitchers combined to blank the Mets in each game, leading the RailRiders to their second doubleheader sweep of the year.

In game one, Allan Winans and Dom Hamel matched zeros over the first three innings. Hamel faced one over the minimum with a second inning walk. Winans allowed a pair of hits but worked around them both, thanks in part to a third inning 6-4-3 double play.

In the top of the fourth, Jorbit Vivas and Everson Pereira reached on back-to-back singles and T.J. Rumfield walked to load the bases. With one away, Vivas scored on a sac fly from Dominic Smith to stake the RailRiders to a 1-0 edge. Jose Rojas followed with his third home run of the year; a three-run shot to right giving Scranton/Wilkes-Barre a 4-0 lead.

Pereira led off the sixth with a single and scored on a base hit from Alex Jackson, who was back in the lineup for the first time since April 11, for a 5-0 advantage.

Winans worked 4.2 scoreless innings, allowing four hits and striking out four. Eric Reyzelman inherited a runner and stranded him on. Geoff Hartlieb (2-1) pitched the final 1.2 innings to cap the RailRiders fourth shutout bid of the season.

Hamel (1-2) took the loss after allowing the first four runs.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first in game two. A pair of singles set Rumfield up for an RBI single of his own, driving in Vivas. The RailRiders doubled the lead in the fifth. Vivas was hit by a pitch and scored on a Rumfield sacrifice fly for a 2-0 margin.

RailRiders starter Sean Boyle (3-3) made the limited lead stick, matching a career-high with nine strikeouts over 5.1 innings. Rob Zastryzny worked two-thirds of an inning in back of Boyle and Yerry De Los Santos pitched the last of the seventh for his first save of the season.

Brandon Sproat (1-3) allowed both runs and took the loss.

The RailRiders also swept a twinbill on April 13 against Rochester. SWB has now worked five shutouts over the first 28 games this year.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Syracuse continue this series on Thursday at 6:35 P.M. Zach Messinger gets the nod for the RailRiders, while the Mets have yet to announce a starter.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

14-14

