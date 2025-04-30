IronPigs Rally Late to Beat Red Wings

April 30, 2025 - International League (IL)

The Rochester Red Wings jumped out to an early 2-0 lead Wednesday night thanks in part to a solo home run off the bat of 3B Brady House, but fell victim to a ninth-inning Lehigh Valley rally and dropped the contest by a score of 4-2. RHP Seth Shuman turned in 5.0 innings of one-hit baseball on the mound, and RHP Patrick Weigel and LHP Konnor Pilkington followed with scoreless appearances of their own. Washington Nationals No. 9 prospect (MLB.com) RF Daylen Lile made his Triple-A debut and tripled to pick up his first knock to lead off the ballgame.

The Red Wings got on the board in the second after LF Andrew Pinckney reached on an infield single and stole second to move into scoring position. After a pair of outs, C Andrew Knizner came through with a line-drive double to left, driving in Pinckney to give Rochester an early 1-0 lead.

After holding the IronPigs scoreless in the top of the third, Brady House came to the plate with one out in the bottom half. The Georgia native crushed the first pitch he saw into the visitors' bullpen for a solo home run to make the score 2-0. This was his team-leading fifth homer of the season, tied for seventh-most in the International League.

Pitching dominated from there, sending the ballgame to the top of the ninth with the Red Wings still up by a pair of runs. 1B Buddy Kennedy and C Josh Breaux notched back-to-back singles with one out to put a pair of runners on base for Lehigh Valley. SS Rodolfo Castro broke the IronPigs into the run column with a third consecutive hit to score PR Erick Brito and make the score 2-1. The next at-bat, LF Cade Fergus launched a three-run homer over the triangle in left-center field to give the IronPigs their first lead of the game, 4-2.

Rochester went down in order in the bottom half, making the final score 4-2 in favor of the IronPigs.

Seth Shuman took the ball first for Rochester in what was his second Triple-A start. The right-hander allowed just one hit across 5.0 scoreless innings, while striking out five and walking two. Patrick Weigel came on in the sixth and struck out five of the seven batters he faced on one hit across 2.0 full innings. Southpaw Konnor Pilkington followed and turned in a scoreless inning of his own with a pair of strikeouts and a walk before giving the ball to RHP Jack Sinclair. The right-hander allowed four earned on four hits with a pair of strikeouts across 1.0 full frame.

Red Wings starting pitcher RHP Seth Shuman is Wednesday night's Player of the Game. In three starts of at least 5.0 innings pitched this season (2 w/HBG), the Georgia Southern product has posted a 1.13 ERA (2 ER/16.0 IP) with 15 strikeouts and one walk.

Rochester and Lehigh Valley will meet Thursday afternoon for game three of the series. The Red Wings will send RHP Andry Lara to the mound against IronPigs RHP Kyle Tyler. The first pitch is slated for 11:05 a.m.

