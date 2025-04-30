Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 30 vs. Lehigh Valley

Lehigh Valley IronPigs (20-8) vs. Rochester Red Wings (6-21)

Wednesday - 6:05 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Nabil Crismatt (3-1, 2.67) vs. RHP Seth Shuman (0-1, 8.31)

APRIL SHOWERS: The Rochester Red Wings surrendered six home runs in a rain-shortened series opening loss to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs Tuesday night, 19-1...1B TREY LIPSCOMB was responsible for the Red Wings' only run of the ballgame, launching a solo shot into the visitor's bullpen in left field in the fourth to cut into the big lead...Rochester looks to get back into the win column tonight, sending RHP SETH SHUMAN to the mound for his second Triple-A start against IronPigs RHP Nabil Crismatt...

The Red Wings are now 5-20 in April, the first time they have dropped at least 20 games in a month since August of 2011 (9-22).

ICE TREY: 1B TREY LIPSCOMB launched his second homer of the season last night, a 389-foot shot that came off the bat at 104.3 MPH...he finished 1-for-3 at the plate, and has now collected a hit in four of his last five games with the Red Wings dating back to 4/15, reaching base at a .450 clip with a 1.172 OPS over that span...

Lipscomb is one of four Rochester hitters with multiple home runs this season.

HOUSE CALL: 3B BRADY HOUSE extended his International League-leading on-base streak to 14 games with a single in the fifth last night, finishing 1-for-4...over the course of the streak dating back to 4/15, he carries a .314/.400/.529 slash line with three homers, two doubles, seven RBI, and 10 runs scored...

House is the first Red Wing to reach in 14-straight games since Riley Adams turned in a 16-game on-base streak from 8/30-9/21 in 2024.

CADE DAY: RHP CADE CAVALLI made his 2025 Red Wings debut on the mound last night, his first appearance with the Red Wings since 8/20/2022...the Nationals No. 7 prospect (MLB.com) allowed three earned on three hits across 2.0 innings, with a pair of strikeouts and one walk...he topped out at 97.2 MPH, and accounted for each of the nine hardest pitches by Red Wings arms...

Cavalli is the 21st pitcher and 36th player overall to wear a Red Wings uniform this season.

HOMER HAPPY: The Red Wings pitching staff matched their season-high with six home runs allowed last night, tied for the most in a game by a Rochester staff since they allowed seven on 7/23/2021...IronPigs hitters Otto Kemp and Oscar Mercado each homered twice, marking the first time two different hitters have logged a multi-homer game against the Red Wings since Darick Hall (2) and Kody Clemens (3) also did so with Lehigh Valley on 8/10/2023...

Rochester has allowed 101 home runs to the Phillies' top affiliate since the beginning of the 2022 season, the most they've allowed against any single team over that span.

