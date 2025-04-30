Lloyd Walks off Bats with Grand Slam to Cap Five-Run Rally

April 30, 2025 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds walked off the Louisville Bats (Triple-A, Cincinnati Reds) in game two of a six-game series by a final score of 10-6 on Wednesday night at AutoZone Park.

Down by a run in the bottom of the ninth, Memphis rallied for five runs to earn its second walk-off win of the season. Second baseman Cesar Prieto tied the game with a bases-loaded single and set up designated hitter Matt Lloyd with nobody out. The left-handed hitter smacked a 3-1 pitch to left-center field for his first home run of the season, a walk-off grand slam.

The win marked the first come from behind win for the Redbirds when trailing after the seventh inning. Memphis led 5-1 after three innings, then did not score until the ninth. Prieto and third baseman Jose Fermin both recorded three hits in the win while first baseman Ryan Vilade and center fielder Michael Siani each posted a two-hit game.

Starting pitcher Zane Mills allowed one run on two hits, walked two and struck out two in his 1.2-inning Triple-A debut. Oddanier Mosqueda (3-1) earned the win with 2.0 innings of perfect relief.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Thursday, May 1 to continue a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Louisville Bats (Triple-A, Cincinnati Reds) with first pitch scheduled for 11:05 a.m. CDT.

