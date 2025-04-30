Five-Run Seventh Hands Indians Series-Leveling Loss

April 30, 2025 - International League (IL)

PAPILLION, Neb. - The Indianapolis Indians built a 6-2 lead after six innings on Wednesday evening, but the Omaha Storm Chasers scored five runs in the seventh to erase the deficit and even the series at Werner Park with the 9-6 triumph.

With the Indians (14-13) holding onto a four-run lead, Randy Labaut retired Nelson Velazquez to open the bottom of the seventh before six of the next seven Omaha batters reached base safely to flip the script. A double by Nick Pratto began the five-run rally, which included a run-scoring balk and game-tying errant throw to the plate from new reliever Yohan Ramirez (L, 0-1). The Storm Chasers (11-16) went in front when Harold Castro bounced a single through the right side.

The Indians trailed 2-0 after two innings but then scored six unanswered runs before Omaha's decisive rally. Ji Hwan Bae knocked in Indy's first run with a groundout in the top of the third. Liover Peguero led off the fourth with a double and scored on a single by Jack Suwinski. Darick Hall then homered for the second consecutive game to drive in two, bringing his total RBI on the young series to six. The lead swelled to 6-2 with a two-run fifth, highlighted by Bae's double to extend his on-base streak to 14 games.

Anthony Simonelli (W, 1-2) fired scoreless frames in the sixth and seventh out of the Omaha bullpen to earn the win. Chandler Champlain started the game and labored through five innings, allowing all six Indy runs. Evan Sisk (S, 2) closed out the game after a perfect eighth from Eric Cerantola.

The Indians and Storm Chasers will tangle in the third contest of the six-game set on Thursday night at Werner Park. First pitch is scheduled for 7:35 PM. Pirates top prospect Bubba Chandler (1-0, 1.33) is the scheduled starter for Indianapolis and will face Ryan Ramsey in his Triple-A debut.

