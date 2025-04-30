Clutch Cade Fergus Powers 'Pigs Late Rally in Ninth for Third Straight Win

Rochester, New York - After being shutout for the first eight innings, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (21-8) improbably rallied for four runs in the ninth to snatch a 4-2 win over the Rochester Red Wings (6-22) on Wednesday night at Innovative Field.

The Red Wings broke the ice in the ballgame with an Andrew Knizner RBI double in the second and then doubled their lead on a Brady House solo homer in the third, his fifth of the season.

One night after scoring 19 runs in just eight innings, the 'Pigs were shut out for the first eight innings by the Red Wings and headed to the ninth down 2-0. With one out in the ninth, Buddy Kennedy singled to start the rally and Josh Breaux followed with another base hit. A third straight single, this one from Rodolfo Castro, drove in pinch-runner Erick Brito to get the 'Pigs on the board. Cade Fergus then stepped up and slugged a three-run homer, his fourth homer of the year and his fourth straight game with a homer, tying the franchise record (last done by Weston Wilson May 31-June 18, 2024).

Joel Kuhnel (S, 1) fired a 1-2-3 bottom of the ninth to finish it off for the 'Pigs, striking out two to earn the save. Max Lazar (1-1) was credited with the win for the 'Pigs, working a scoreless eighth.

Jack Sinclair (0-1) took the loss for the Red Wings, allowing four runs in the ninth on four hits, striking out two.

Nabil Crismatt didn't factor into the decision, but he did post his fourth straight Quality Start for the 'Pigs, allowing just two runs in six innings on seven hits and a walk, striking out five. Seth Johnson also had his fourth straight scoreless outing since moving into the bullpen.

The 'Pigs and Red Wings continue their series on Thursday, May 1. First pitch is slated for 11:05 a.m. from Innovative Field. Kyle Tyler (2-2, 3.42) goes for the 'Pigs against Andry Lara (0-2, 9.00) for the Red Wings.

