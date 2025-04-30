Clippers Downed in Extras on Wednesday

April 30, 2025 - International League (IL)

Columbus Clippers News Release







COLUMBUS - There wasn't a single cloud in the sky at game time on Wednesday as the Columbus Clippers and St. Paul Saints met in game-two of their six-game series at Huntington Park.

Petey Halpin, making his fourth appearance in the top spot of the Clippers lineup, once again led off the game with an extra base hit, doubling into the right center field gap. He scored on Will Brennan's RBI single, putting Columbus ahead, 1-0, after one.

Dom Nuñez got things rolling in the bottom of the second with a double down the right field line. A Micah Pries single and Christian Cairo walk loaded the bases for Yordys Valdes. The Havana, Cuba native lined a single through the middle to score a pair. Clippers would add another when Valdes attempted to steal second, Saints threw to second, but Cairo broke for home the moment the ball was released. The relay back to home wasn't in time as Cairo slid in safely, extending their lead to 4-0.

Slade Cecconi joined Columbus on Thursday on a MLB rehab assignment for the Guardians. Cecconi was acquired by Cleveland in the off-season in the Josh Naylor trade with Arizona. He faced the minimum through his first three innings of work, striking out four.

St. Paul would break through in the fourth. After Ryan Fitzgerald doubled to lead off the inning, Cecconi struck out Royce Lewis, but walked Jeferson Morales to end his outing. Tanner Burns took over on the mound for Columbus. He surrendered an RBI single to Carson McCusker and a two-run single to Armando Alvarez as the Saints cut the Columbus lead to 4-3.

For the second straight game, Mike Ford left the yard for St. Paul. His solo blast in the top of the sixth knotted the game at four all.

That tie didn't last long. Making his Triple-A debut, C.J. Kayfus singled in the third inning for his first hit at MiLB's top level. He did even better in the bottom of the sixth, connecting on a 1-2 cutter from former Clipper Tyler Beade, disposing of it 378 away into the Pedialyte Porch. His first Triple-A round tripper put Columbus back on top, 5-4.

The back and forth continued into the seventh. Jeferson Morales' RBI single tied it, Carson McCusker then drew a bases loaded walk to put St. Paul back in front, 6-5.

Back to back singles to start the bottom half of the frame from Petey Halpin and Yordys Valdes put a pair of runners on for Johnathan Rodríguez. The reigning International League MVP delivered by lacing a two-run double, tying the game up once again.

Scoreless eighth and ninth innings sent us into extra innings at Huntington Park. With the designated runner starting on second, Mike Ford led off the top of the 10th with a single to right. The runner scored easily from second, but Will Brennan slipped on the warning track while fielding the ball. Ford tried to stretch his single into a double, but Brennan's relay was on the money to retire Ford. Saints back on top heading to the bottom half, 7-6.

Milan Tolentino wasn't going to let the game end on that. His one out double scored the designated runner Kody Huff from second, sending us to the 11th locked at seven apiece.

St. Paul would once again be on top after Ryan Fitzgerald's textbook bunt single scored a run from third, making the score 8-7.

Clippers would get a runner on third in the bottom half, but were not able to capitalize.

Columbus drops below .500 for the first time this season, with their record now sitting at 13-14. St. Paul improves to 13-13. The series continues on Thursday at Huntington Park with a Business Day Special doubleheader, first pitch of game-one scheduled for 12:05pm. Game-two will start approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game, both games will be seven inning contests. Tickets are good for both games and are available by visiting ClippersBaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.