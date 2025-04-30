April 30 Game Notes: Buffalo Bisons vs. Iowa Cubs

April 30, 2025 - International League (IL)

BUFFALO BISONS (10-16) vs. IOWA CUBS (14-10)

April 30 - 12:08 PM CT - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

RHP Anders Tolhurst (0-0, 1.93) vs. RHP Peter Solomon (0-0, - .--)

TODAY'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs take on the Buffalo Bisons in the second of a six-game series...right-hander Peter Solomon is slated to make his first start with Iowa...Peter will face off against right-hander Anders Tolhurst who is slated to make his second start for the Bisons.

CLUB GOING UP: Iowa tallied 15 hits on their way to a 9-1 victory over the Buffalo Bisons last night... Matt Shaw went 4-for-5 with a double and an RBI and Ben Cowles and Reese McGuire each had three hits... Cade Horton earned the win and tossed 6.0 innings of one-run ball with five strikeouts... Tyson Miller pitched 2.0 scoreless innings and Luke Little worked a scoreless ninth.

BALLY, BALLY: Moises Ballesteros extended his career-long hit streak to 15 games last night, during which he is hitting .483 (28-for-58) with seven extra-base hits...Bally became the first I-Cub to hit in at least 15 straight games since Pete Crow-Armstrong hit in 15 straight games from Aug. 4-22, 2023...with a hit today, Moises will become the first I-Cub to hit in 16 straight games since James Adduci from May 20-June 23, 2019 (19 games).

THE BIG O: Owen Caissie hit his fourth home run of the season Tuesday night (4/22)...it marked the second straight game in which Owen homered and first time he has homered in back-to-back games since Aug. 4-6 vs. STP and at Omaha...Caissie is the second I-Cub to homered in consecutive games this year following Chase Strumpf on April 17-18 vs. St Paul...last season, Owen did not hit his fourth homer until June 1.

BIG DAY FOR BALLY: Moises Ballesteros went 4-for-5 with five runs scored, two home runs, three RBI and a double last Wednesday vs. St. Paul (4/16)...the five runs scored matched a franchise record done nine times and the last by Anthony Rizzo on May 22, 2012 vs. Tacoma...Bally tallied his second multi-homer game, last done on July 1, 2022 vs. ACL Padres...marked his first four-hit game at the Triple-A level and his first since June 14, 2024 at Double-A Biloxi.

SOME DAYS IT RAINS: The Iowa Cubs and Louisville Bats were postponed for the second straight day (Thursday (4/24) and Friday (4/25)...it marked the eighth game this season in which weather has impacted an I-Cubs game this season...just two of those games have been at home, including March 30 vs. Omaha and April 20 vs. St. Paul.

CADE DAY: Cade Horton worked a career-high 6.0 innings last night and earned the win...it marked his first career quality start...Cade is one of two starting pitchers in the International League with five straight starts of allowing one run or less...in addition he is one of two starting pitchers in the IL to have at least five strikeouts in five straight starts along with Brewers prospect Jacob Misiorowski.

RAISE THE ROOF: Matt Shaw entered last night's game batting .192 (5-for-26) but is now batting .290 (9-for-31) after his four-hit performance...it marked his first four-hit game he went 4-for-5 with a triple and a home run with Iowa vs. Louisville on Sept. 15, 2024.

WELL, THAT WAS FUN: The Iowa Cubs defeated the St. Paul Saints by a 20-6 score on April 16 at Principal Park...the 20 runs were the most scored by the I-Cubs since Aug. 9, 2023 at Omaha (20) and the most by an International League team since Gwinnett scored 21 at St. Paul on July 3, 2024... Moises Ballesteros and Kevin Alcántara each tallied four hits and Cade Horton pitched 5.0 innings of one-run ball to earn the win.

GOING, GOING, GONE: I owa clubbed eight home runs on April 16 to match a franchise record set on Aug. 9, 2008 at Round Rock...the I-Cubs became the first International League team to hit eight homers in a game since St. Paul at Louisville on June 13, 2024 (8).

VS. BUFFALO: Iowa and Buffalo are set to play only six times during the year at Principal Park...both teams faced off in Buffalo for a six-game set during the 2024 season...Buffalo took the series four games to two.

