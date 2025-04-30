Julks Smokes Walk-Off Single in Thrilling 9-8 Knights Win
April 30, 2025 - International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC- The Charlotte Knights are making a habit out of come-from-behind wins. The Knights erased a 6-1 deficit Wednesday evening on their way to a scintillating 9-8 walk-off victory over the Norfolk Tides. This is the third time in the last four games, and the fourth time this year, that the Knights have erased a deficit of at least five runs and won. Charlotte's overall winning streak now sits at a season-high six-in-a-row.
The Tides built a 6-1 lead over the game's first four frames. The Knights lone run during that stretch came in the bottom of the second when Tristan Gray singled home Omar Narvaez. Josh Rojas plated a run in the bottom of the fifth win an RBI double that brought the Knights within four at 6-2.
In the home half of the sixth, a Gray RBI double and a Dominic Fletcher three-run Home Run leveled the score at 6-6. The Knights had new life. Both teams exchanged runs in the seventh inning and again in the eighth inning. Charlotte's tallies came on RBI singles off the bats of Kyle Teel and Fletcher.
With the game tied 8-8 in the top of the ninth, Justin Anderson came in to pitch for Charlotte and sat Norfolk down in order. Bryan Ramos, Teel, and Gray all singled to load the bases in the bottom of the ninth. Corey Julks stepped to the plate and roped a 100mph fastball into left field for the game-winning, walk-off single.
Julks and Gray both finished 3-for-5 on a night where the home team recorded 16 hits. Tim Elko finished 2-for-3, his third straight multi-hit game.
Charlotte and Norfolk will take the diamond on Thursday evening for Game Three of the series. The first pitch from Truist Field is slated for 6:05pm ET.
