Feline Friends for Life, Saints Bring Back Cat Video Festival on August 14
April 30, 2025 - International League (IL)
St. Paul Saints News Release
ST. PAUL, MN - We heard your pleas, your cries, and we have the (cat) scratch marks to prove it. After a one-year trial run with the inclusion of all pets for a video festival at CHS Field, the St. Paul Saints, and Twin Cities Film Fest, are bringing back the widely popular and solely focused Cat Video Festival.
On Thursday, August 14 cat lovers can enjoy one of the more unique video festivals in the country. Gates will open at 6:30 p.m. and reels will begin at 8:00 p.m. for the Cat Video Festival and, in a unique twist, those in attendance can bring their cats, on a leash, to the ballpark. Fans are encouraged to dress up and immerse themselves in the cat-way of life.
The Saints will take cat video submissions and those interested in seeing their favorite cat on the big screen can beginning on Wednesday, April 30 by sending it to https://forms.gle/5jiS67jm1Ddoj2Uu9 with the help of Twin Cities Film Fest.
Tickets will go on sale later in the summer and a future announcement will give the date of tickets on sale and pricing.
For more information contact the Saints office during normal business hours, Monday-Friday 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. or Saturday 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. or by visiting saintsbaseball.com.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 30, 2025
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 30 vs. Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
- Feline Friends for Life, Saints Bring Back Cat Video Festival on August 14 - St. Paul Saints
- May the Force be with You: Star Wars Day Coming to AutoZone Park - Memphis Redbirds
- Marcelo Mayer Bobbleheads, Roman Anthony Replica Jerseys Among Promotions Whose Tickets Go on Sale Today; Tickets for All WooSox '25 Games Now on Sale - Worcester Red Sox
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent St. Paul Saints Stories
- Feline Friends for Life, Saints Bring Back Cat Video Festival on August 14
- Unlucky Seven, Saints and Clippers Rained out in Game Two of Doubleheader
- Festa Dominates, Saints Hit Three Homers in 4-2 Victory over Clippers in Game 1 of Doubleheader
- HBCU Diamond Classic Postponed at CHS
- Toby Gardenhire Wins 300th as Saints Manager in 5-3 Victory over Indianapolis