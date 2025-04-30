Feline Friends for Life, Saints Bring Back Cat Video Festival on August 14

April 30, 2025

St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - We heard your pleas, your cries, and we have the (cat) scratch marks to prove it. After a one-year trial run with the inclusion of all pets for a video festival at CHS Field, the St. Paul Saints, and Twin Cities Film Fest, are bringing back the widely popular and solely focused Cat Video Festival.

On Thursday, August 14 cat lovers can enjoy one of the more unique video festivals in the country. Gates will open at 6:30 p.m. and reels will begin at 8:00 p.m. for the Cat Video Festival and, in a unique twist, those in attendance can bring their cats, on a leash, to the ballpark. Fans are encouraged to dress up and immerse themselves in the cat-way of life.

The Saints will take cat video submissions and those interested in seeing their favorite cat on the big screen can beginning on Wednesday, April 30 by sending it to https://forms.gle/5jiS67jm1Ddoj2Uu9 with the help of Twin Cities Film Fest.

Tickets will go on sale later in the summer and a future announcement will give the date of tickets on sale and pricing.

For more information contact the Saints office during normal business hours, Monday-Friday 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. or Saturday 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. or by visiting saintsbaseball.com.

