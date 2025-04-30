Jumbo Shrimp Falter Late in 7-6 Defeat
April 30, 2025 - International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
DURHAM, N.C. - Both Deyvison De Los Santos and Jacob Berry homered and Cade Gibson struck out six over 3.1 scoreless innings on Wednesday, but the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp blew a late lead in a 7-6 loss to the Durham Bulls at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.
With the Jumbo Shrimp (21-8) ahead 6-5, Anderson Pilar (0-1) walked Bob Seymour to begin the eighth. Eloy Jiménez followed by pounding a two-run home run to give the Bulls (18-11) their first lead of the game.
Jacksonville grabbed the lead in the top of the first with a two-out rally. Four consecutive singles by Joe Mack, De Los Santos, Heriberto Hernandez and Jack Winkler plated the first two runs. A double steal allowed Hernandez to score from third, making it 3-0.
In the bottom of the first, Tanner Murry and Carson Williams drew consecutive walks to start the frame. Seymour followed by bashing a three-run shot to tie the game.
The Jumbo Shrimp regained the advantage in the third when De Los Santos smashed a solo shot with one out. Hernandez and Winkler followed with singles before Albert Almora lifted a sacrifice fly to make it 5-3.
Murry jumpstarted the bottom of the third with a leadoff walk. After a fly out, a Seymour single coupled with an error put runners on the corners. Jiménez's sacrifice fly drew the Bulls within one before Coco Montes tied things again with an RBI double.
The score remained 5-5 until the sixth, when Berry blasted a solo shot.
Gibson struck out six in 3.1 innings of one-hit ball. He did not walk a batter.
Jacksonville and Durham meet again in Thursday's 6:35 p.m. first pitch. RHP Adam Mazur (2-1, 1.44 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against Bulls LHP Joe Rock (0-2, 6.23 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:20 p.m. on ESPN 690 AM and www.ESPN690.com.
