Kimbrel Earns First Save Since 2010 as Stripers End Eight-Game Skid
April 30, 2025 - International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers (11-17) snapped an eight-game losing streak thanks to a four-run sixth inning, defeating the Nashville Sounds (16-12) 4-3 on Wednesday night at Coolray Field. Matthew Batten's two-run double gave the Stripers the lead, and closer Craig Kimbrel pitched a scoreless ninth for his first save with Gwinnett since 2010.
Decisive Plays: Nashville took a 3-0 lead by the end of the fifth, scoring runs in three of those frames. Gwinnett broke through in the sixth with a sacrifice fly from Eddys Leonard. A single from Bryan De La Cruz brought the Stripers to within one before Batten gave Gwinnett the lead on a two-out, two-run double. The Stripers' bullpen held strong from there with two scoreless innings from Jackson Stephens (H, 1) followed by a shutdown ninth from Kimbrel (S, 1).
Key Contributors: Batten (2-for-4, double, 2 RBIs) produced the big swing for Gwinnett. Jarred Kelenic (2-for-4) and Garrett Cooper (2-for-4) also added multi-hit performances. Stripers starting pitcher Davis Daniel (W, 1-2) tossed his second quality start of the season (6.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO). For Nashville, catcher Anthony Seigler paced the offense with a perfect 3-for-3 night at the plate, including a solo homer (3).
Noteworthy: Kimbrel's save was the 24 th of his career with Gwinnett, first since September 2, 2010 at Durham. Batten has now tallied three RBIs in the first two games of this series vs. Nashville. De La Cruz punched in his first RBI of the season with his sixth-inning single. The game lasted just 2:03, Gwinnett's fastest nine-inning game this year.
Next Game (Doubleheader, Thursday, May 1): Nashville vs. Gwinnett, 5:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Celebrate Boy Band Night at Coolray Field, break out your late 90's wardrobe and dance moves and grab these tickets before they say "Bye, Bye, BYE!". Additionally, every Thursday night this season, enjoy $2 hot dogs and Michelob Ultras. Radio Broadcast: 4:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live TV Broadcast: Peachtree Sports Network. Live Video Broadcast: Bally Sports Live, MiLB.TV.
