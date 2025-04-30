SWB RailRiders Game Notes- April 30, 2025

April 30, 2025 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (12-14) vs. Syracuse Mets (13-14)

April 30, 2025 | Games 27 & 28 | Road Games 16 & 17 | NBT Bank Stadium | First Pitch 4:05 P.M.

Game One: RH Allan Winans (0-0, 0.00) vs. RH Dom Hamel (1-1, 2.45)

Game Two: RH Sean Boyle (2-3, 4.91) vs. RH Brandon Sproat (1-2, 5.79)

LAST TIME OUT- SYRACUSE, NY (April 29, 2025) - Tuesday's game between the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and Syracuse Mets at NBT Bank Stadium has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The RailRiders and Mets will play a doubleheader on Wednesday, April 30. Game one is set for a 4:05 P.M. first pitch.

Allan Winans and Sean Boyle are slated to start for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, which seeks to end a four-game losing streak.

Ks FOR DAYS- RailRiders pitchers struck out 75 batters over 57 innings during the Knights series, tied for the second-most in any one week for an I: team this season. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's high for any set this season was previously 55 over six days in Syracuse. Durham struck out 77 Sugar Land batters in their six-game inter-league series from April 1 through 6 and Norfolk also struck out 75 Charlotte batters that first full week of the season. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's single six-game series record is 80, set from September 11-September 18, 2023, versus Buffalo.

DH DETAILS- The RailRiders will play their third doubleheader this month. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre split the first and swept the second during their opening homestand of the season against Rochester.

STREAKING- Jesús Rodríguez has reached safely in all 12 games he has played for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre since his promotion from Double-A on April 6. The RailRiders backstop holds a .463 on-base percentage so far, with 13 hits and 11 walks over his 12 games. The 12-game on-base streak is the longest by any RailRiders so far this season, passing T.J. Rumfield's 10-game run earlier this month.

SCINTILLATING START- Allan Winans struck out ten of the first 11 batters he faced Wednesday night. According to Elias Sports Bureau, this is a feat that hasn't been completed in MLB since at least 1961. Winans opened with six consecutive strikeouts and recorded 17 swings and misses, tied for the most in Triple-A baseball last night. All 10 of his Ks went down swinging. Winans makes his third start and fourth appearance of the season in game one of today's twinbill at Syracuse.

BOYLE'S BALL IN GAME TWO- Sean Boyle gets the nod in game two against the Mets. The right-hander faced Syracuse in his second start of the year. He retired the side in order in the first and allowed six runs on six hits in the second before facing one over the minimum in the third, fourth and fifth innings combined on April 5.

HEALING- Alex Jackson was activated off the 7-Day Injured List. The catcher was placed on the 7-Day Injured List on April 12. Jackson is hitting .250 over eight games this season. He hit two home runs and drove in six during his last series - April 9 & 11 against Rochester.

CASHING IN- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre returns to NBT Bank Stadium for its second and final visit of 2025. The RailRiders took four of six from the Mets during the first long series of the season from April 1 through 6. After this series, the Mets head to PNC Field for a set in June and come back in late August for a fourth and final meeting this season between the top affiliates of the New York teams.

TIME... SPENT- Sunday's game between the RailRiders and Knights took four hours and 22 minutes to play 12 innings. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre had not played a 12-inning game since September 17, 2023, against Buffalo. The last non-delayed game that exceeded four hours was August 28, 2021; a 12-inning game at Lehigh Valley (4:31).

IN A PITCH- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has used two position players to pitch this season. Outfielder Cooper Hummel pitched part of the 11th inning on April 11 against Rochester and earned the win. Edinson Durán's inning of work Sunday marked the second time. The RailRiders used six players for 11 appearances last season.

MAN UP AND BACK- Yerry De Los Santos was appointed as the Yankees' 27th Man for Sunday's doubleheader against the Blue Jays and has been returned to the RailRiders roster. De Los Santo pitched two scoreless innings in back of Max Fried during game one of the twinbill, allowing three hits and striking out one. It was his first regular season appearance for New York since being added to the 40-Man roster.

ROUGH PATCH- The RailRiders have dropped nine of their last 12 games since sweeping a doubleheader against Rochester on April 13. During that stretch, the club is hitting .218 with nine home runs and the International League's third-worst on-base percentage at .317. The staff ERA is middle of the pack during that period, but they have surrendered 20 home runs, which is tied for the most in the league since April 15.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION- New York crushed Baltimore 15-3. The Yankees hit back-to-back-to-back home runs to start the game and hit four total in the first inning alone. Cody Bellinger led all players with three runs batted in, backing a strong outing from Carlos Rodon... Somerset bested Richmond 7-3. The Patriots launched five home runs at The Diamond, including the eighth of the year by Spencer Jones... Hudson Valley pummeled Jersey Shore 14-2. Parks Harber homered in his Renegades debut and Coby Morales homered and drove in five... Tampa dropped a 5-2 decision to Bradenton. Andrew Landry struck out seven but took the loss.

