5th Annual Rich Gedman Golf Tournament, Presented by Hanover Insurance Group, Inc., Sells out Faster Than Ever

April 30, 2025 - International League (IL)

WORCESTER, MA - The fifth annual Rich Gedman Golf Tournament, presented by the Hanover Insurance Group, Inc., benefiting the WooSox Foundation, has sold out faster than ever. The golf classic, set for Monday, May 12, at the Haven Country Club in Boylston, is one of the foundation's most helpful fundraisers.

With two weeks to go, a few Hole Sponsorships are still available at woosoxfoundation.org.

Red Sox and WooSox Hall of Famer Rich Gedman, as well as 2007 World Series champion Manny Delcarmen, will be among the celebrities who participate. (The WooSox will be on the road, traveling from their series at Lehigh Valley to Buffalo.)

The day begins at 10:30 a.m. with registration, and golf will be played in a traditional scramble format with a noontime shotgun start. The dinner reception begins at 6 p.m. in the dining room. A cash bar will be available.

Funds raised at the golf tournament help fund the WooSox Scholars program, the WooSox Mentors program, the Tyler's Teammates program, and a host of other initiatives in Education, Social Justice, Conquering Cancer, Diamond Sports, Mental Health, Our Veterans, Frontline Heroes, Pets, and the Arts.

The WooSox Scholars are Worcester Public Schools 8th graders who receive college scholarships of $10,000 each. This year, the total number of WooSox Scholars will grow to 20, and they will receive a total of $200,000. Finalists for the Class of 2025 will be interviewed next Tuesday, May 6, and Wednesday, May 7. The award winners will be honored at Polar Park on Saturday, June 7.

